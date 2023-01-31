InterVision Expands Its Managed Cloud and Security Services Portfolio

InterVision introduces Managed Cloud Services (MCS) and Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) powered by RedSpy365™ to enhance its cloud and security services for mid-market organizations

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ST. LOUIS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVision , a leading information technology (IT) managed services provider, today announced new offerings: Managed Cloud Services (MCS) for AWS and Azure cloud environments and Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) powered by RedSpy365. Both services offer enhanced and expanded cybersecurity designed to address current business and resilience concerns.

MCS , with its combination of cloud experts, cloud and security tools and proven methodologies and processes, is built to fulfill mid- to enterprise-level requirements for operational and strategic readiness and includes cybersecurity features for workload protection and cloud security posture management. MCS eliminates the heavy lift associated with certain cloud operations and delivers strategic guidance to modernize, optimize and secure cloud-based workloads.

"At InterVision, we are committed to providing our customers with well-managed, well-protected and highly resilient IT environments," said Jonathan Lerner, CEO and President of InterVision. "Through the new Managed Cloud Services offering, we bring our deep expertise in disaster recovery capabilities to the cloud — which is a key differentiator for us in the midsize enterprise space."

InterVision's MCS offers foundational, full-service cloud services including:

Dedicated 24/7 support by level 2 and level 3 cloud engineers for server-based, serverless, container-based and DevOps automation and tooling

Dedicated service delivery team and cloud architects that provide strategic guidance for configuration management and cost optimization

Managed workload detection and response options

"InterVision's Managed Cloud Services (for AWS) provides our team with 24x7 support and expertise of our container-based workloads and our CI/CD toolchain," said Ray Panahon, Senior Vice President for Technology at Blu Digital Group. "This has freed up our key resources to focus on more strategic activities. InterVision brings a wealth of knowledge, are very responsive and have been extremely helpful in achieving our business goals."

In addition, InterVision recently partnered with RedSpy365 to expand its security portfolio with PTaaS , continuous penetration testing that surfaces real-time actionable threat intelligence, identifies risks, tracks metrics and generates threat modeling reports. PTaaS allows customers to review their security posture continuously, mapping emerging threats and calculating real-time financial impacts. The five types of risk managed by the offering include resilience, economic loss, critical continuity, compliance and return on investment (ROI).

"Our partnership with InterVision is a cybersecurity game changer – PTaaS is the only continuous penetration testing solution in the marketplace," said Darren Manners, Founder of RedSpy365. "Continuous evaluation of network security risks creates continuous value as these evaluations integrate with both business and threat intelligence to report threat actors' impact."

This announcement follows news of InterVision's partnership with Arctic Wolf , which expands its cybersecurity services and offerings.

For more information about InterVision offerings, visit https://intervision.com .

About InterVision

InterVision is a leading IT managed services provider, delivering and supporting cloud, security and innovation for mid-to-enterprise and public sector organizations throughout the US. With more than 25 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive product portfolios, InterVision drives business outcomes with an unparalleled focus on the customer experience to help organizations be more competitive, compliant, and secure. The company has headquarters in San Jose, CA and St. Louis, MO.

Media Contact:

Marisa Miller

317-806-1900

[email protected]

SOURCE InterVision