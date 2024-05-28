InterVision Named To CRN's Solution Provider 500 List

Leading IT Managed Services Provider InterVision Climbs to #94 on CRN's Solution Provider 500 list

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ST. LOUIS, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVision , a leading information technology (IT) managed services provider, is proud to announce that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has ranked InterVision on its 2024 Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark for many of the channel's most successful companies. This year's list of companies represents a combined revenue of more than $500.7 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

InterVision has consecutively ranked among other leading IT managed service providers on the prestigious list. Over the past year, InterVision has improved by five positions, securing the #94 spot – its highest placement to date.

"InterVision is proud to be recognized, once again, as one of the premier solution providers in the industry," said Jonathan Lerner, President and CEO of InterVision. "Earning a place on this list is a testament to our team's ability to address our customers' evolving needs. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on delivering tailored services that empower organizations to navigate the rapidly changing landscape and overcome their most pressing challenges."

InterVision's cutting-edge solutions, unparalleled services and unwavering support for customers make it one of the most comprehensive partners in the IT industry. With a relentless focus on exceptional customer experience, InterVision enables businesses to achieve their desired outcomes, fostering increased competitiveness, stringent compliance, and robust security postures.

"Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies have shown a commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year's Solution Provider 500!"

About InterVision

InterVision is a leading IT managed services provider, delivering and supporting cloud, security and innovation for mid-to-enterprise and public sector organizations throughout the US. With 30 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive solution portfolios, InterVision drives business outcomes with an unparalleled focus on the customer and employee experience to help organizations be more competitive, compliant, and secure. The company has headquarters in St. Louis with locations in Boston, Richmond, Roanoke, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle, San Jose, Kosovo and India. Experience us at intervision.com .

