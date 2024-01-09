InterVision Names Gregg Descheemaeker as Vice President, U.S. Public Sector

The new leadership hire supports company growth and further supports the company's world-class leadership team

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ST. LOUIS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVision, a leading information technology (IT) managed services provider, today announced Gregg Descheemaeker as its Vice President of the U.S. Public Sector. As a key member of the InterVision leadership team, Gregg is well-positioned to steer the team toward new heights of success within the dynamic landscape of Public Sector sales.

"Gregg is a dynamic and forward-thinking professional with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in the Public Sector," said Jonathan Lerner, CEO and president. "With an extensive background in strategic planning, relationship building and team leadership, Gregg will contribute invaluable insights to InterVision's long-term direction."

Descheemaeker joins InterVision with nearly 20 years of experience in the technology industry, with a focus on education, government and business transformation. He previously held roles with various companies, including Intel, where he developed and implemented strategic customer-facing initiatives and programs to enhance the company's position in the public sector marketplace (State, Local and Education).

"InterVision has already established itself as a major player in the public sector space but is continually evolving to meet future market demand," said Descheemaeker. "Taking on this new role provides me with the opportunity to join an innovative organization that's transforming its business to benefit customers, partners and employees, and I'm looking forward to leading the organization's public sector strategy throughout the process."

This announcement follows InterVision's recent announcement of its Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS. For more information about InterVision, you can visit https://intervision.com/.

About InterVision

InterVision is a leading IT managed services provider, delivering and supporting cloud, security and innovation for mid-to-enterprise and public sector organizations throughout the US. With more than 25 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive product portfolios, InterVision drives business outcomes with an unparalleled focus on the customer experience to help organizations be more competitive, compliant, and secure. The company has headquarters in San Jose, CA and St. Louis, MO. www.intervision.com

