InterVision Now Available on CALNET NextGen for Cloud Contact Centers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. and SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVision, a leading IT strategic service provider and Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), has recently been awarded a contract for Amazon Connect through California Department of Technology (CDT)'s California Network and Telecommunications (CALNET) program. By combining its twenty years of experience in communications and specialization supporting government agencies with AWS cloud, InterVision provides a simple to use, omnichannel, cloud-based contact center solution. Through the CALNET program, CDT gives state and local agencies an easy way to find and select contact center services.

Government organizations are increasingly being challenged to provide reliable and flexible contact centers that keep up with the increased number and rapidly changing requests for information. As a result, many organizations are turning to the cloud to quickly scale, deploy a contact center and lower costs. However, moving mission critical workloads like contact centers to the cloud can be complex and many organizations struggle to maintain continuity through the process and fully integrate the solution into their existing services.

Amazon Connect—designed from the ground up to be omnichannel—provides a seamless experience across voice and chat for your customers and agents. This includes one set of tools for skills-based routing, powerful real-time and historical analytics, and easy-to-use intuitive management tools—all with pay-as-you-go pricing. Amazon Connect simplifies contact center operations, improves agent efficiency, and lowers costs.

"We are looking forward to making CALNET and AWS proud to have selected InterVision as a go-to provider for Amazon Connect solutions for the State of California," said Aaron Stone, CEO, InterVision. "InterVision has spent decades providing progressive contact center solutions and we've combined that experience with our APN Premier Consulting Partner status to deliver Amazon Connect solutions with unrivaled capabilities and savings."

InterVision delivers seamless call center migrations to Amazon Connect with no term commitments, no infrastructure to manage and billing for only what is used. By leveraging deep expertise with both hardware and cloud-based communications, migrations take place in weeks, not months.

To get started, InterVision will offer free-consultations and cost analysis. To learn more about InterVision's approach and setup your consultation visit InterVision's CALNET microsite.

About InterVision Systems

InterVision's mission is to unlock value by delivering innovative technology through a consultative approach. As a strategic service provider, the company delivers innovation through a broad portfolio of IT managed services, on-premises solutions, professional services, cloud solutions, automation and consulting services that organizations need to thrive in today's dynamic IT market. InterVision's vendor-certified sales and engineering staff have specialized expertise in all areas critical to IT environments. The company has a regional headquarters in Santa Clara, California. For more information on InterVision's offerings, visit www.intervision.com.

