InterVision Recognized as AWS Lambda Service Delivery Partner

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVision , a leading information technology (IT) managed services provider, is proud to announce that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for AWS Lambda after successfully delivering AWS services to customers including a deep portfolio of related services — ranging from security-related disaster recovery and ransomware protection, assessment services, cloud cost optimization, cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and an assortment of migration capabilities.

The AWS Service Delivery and AWS Service Ready Programs enable AWS customers to identify AWS Partners with experience and a deep understanding of specific AWS services and software solutions. These partners have passed a rigorous technical validation to ensure they are following best practices with AWS Lambda and have demonstrated proven customer success.

"In today's artificial intelligence-driven landscape, the ability to quickly deploy and scale intelligent solutions is crucial, and this designation demonstrates our expertise in building the serverless foundations that power modern AI applications," said Brent Lazarenko, Head of AI Innovation at InterVision. "This recognition allows us to better support our customers as they navigate the intersectionality of cloud computing and AI, efficiently turning transformative ideas into reality."

As an AWS Partner Network (APN) member, InterVision 's AWS Service Delivery designation highlights its technical proficiency in implementing AWS Lambda, and building or migrating solutions to a microservices architecture running on serverless computing.

InterVision holds over 125 AWS certifications and successfully delivers over 250 professional services. AWS accreditations across seven disciplines reinforce InterVision 's commitment to helping customers meet their goals.

About InterVision

InterVision is a leading IT managed services provider, delivering and supporting cloud, security and innovation for mid-to-enterprise and public sector organizations throughout the US. With 30 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive solution portfolios, InterVision drives business outcomes with an unparalleled focus on the customer and employee experience to help organizations be more competitive, compliant, and secure. The company has headquarters in St. Louis with locations in Boston, Richmond, Roanoke, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle, San Jose, Kosovo and India. Experience us at intervision.com .

