InterVision Recognized by Gartner's DRaaS Market Guide

IT service provider acknowledged as one of Gartner's Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Representative Providers.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVision , the leading national strategic service provider, received recognition in Gartner's 2022 Market Guide for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) as a Representative Provider.

Gartner's criteria for inclusion in the Guide is to provide DRaaS offerings for at least two years, primarily selling to mid and large-sized companies and receiving superior client interest. Additional considerations are market presence, evidence of industrialized services, and partner levels with major DRaaS tooling providers.

InterVision's suite of DRaaS offerings , included in the Guide and listed as "Advanced Colocation/Hosting" offerings, are DRaaS Run, DRaaS Ready, DRaaS Restore, and DRaaS to AWS. Additionally, colocation and hosting offerings provide Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) capabilities through off-site and cloud-based data centers. Although many DRaaS provisions end there, enhanced solutions — like those offered by InterVision — include playbook development, prescriptive onboarding and training, a 100% testing success guarantee, and a SaaS-based recovery portal.

According to Gartner's DRaaS market report:

"Better [DRaaS] providers go further to include service components that ease onboarding, assist with the creation of automated run books and provide hooks into change management processes. This allows for options spanning self-service to fully managed, has enhanced non-x86 support (even if via partnerships) and/or integrates multiple replications and ITRO products into a single console to accommodate different recovery tiers."

"We've redoubled our commitment to increasing client value, by deepening our expertise in security services, and being recognized by Gartner as a Representative DRaaS Solution for 2022 is another key differentiator for InterVision."" said Jonathan Lerner, CEO and president of InterVision. "Whether provided as a standalone service or as part of our Ransomware Protection as a Service (RPaaS) offering, DraaS will always be tailored, tested, and maintained to ensure our customers' businesses will recover no matter the scenario."

The Gartner recognition follows news that InterVision was named a NetApp North America West Most Valuable Partner for FY 2022 and the company's announcement of record revenue in Q2 .

About InterVision Systems

InterVision is the leading strategic services provider, delivering and supporting complex technology solutions for mid-to-enterprise and public sector organizations throughout the US. With more than 25 years of experience, coupled with one of the most comprehensive product portfolios of managed IT service offerings available, the company is uniquely positioned to guide clients through any stage of their technology journeys. InterVision drives business outcomes that are compliant and secure with an unparalleled focus on the customer experience to help organizations be more competitive, compliant, and secure. To learn more, visit www.intervision.com .

