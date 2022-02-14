InterVision Recognized on CRN's 2022 MSP 500 List

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and ST. LOUIS, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVision Systems, LLC , a leading strategic service provider, announced today that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named InterVision to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2022. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment. The MSP Elite 150 category recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services.

With many customers still recovering from the impact of the ongoing pandemic, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

"InterVision is proud to have been chosen for the Elite 150 category of CRN's annual MSP 500 list, having contributed immense value to our customers for over 25 years, no matter the technology complexity or cloud journey maturity," says Tony Bailey, SVP of Strategic Alliances at InterVision. "We are thrilled to continue this momentum into the new year and beyond."

As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) APN Premier Consulting Partner and a Microsoft Gold Partner, InterVision pairs its decades of experience managing and advising datacenter operations with deep multi-cloud expertise to deliver a holistic and reliable experience for any digital transformation need, so that businesses can remain nimble during trying times.

"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."

"InterVision's success is rooted in its people and our dedication to seeing our customers achieve their short- and long-term visions," says Jonathan Lerner, President and CEO at InterVision. "We are proud of CRN's recognition of the uniqueness InterVision brings to the technology space—a space that can seem overwhelming to compare and verify given so many other MSPs are competing for attention. We are excited for our continued rapid growth in the marketplace, and we plan to use our success to further address customer needs with new offerings and services specifically tailored to the real challenges mid-to-enterprise organizations face in today's fast-evolving world."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500 .

