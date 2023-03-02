InterVision Recognized on CRN's 2023 MSP 500 List

Leading IT managed services provider named to prestigious Elite 150 category for sixth consecutive year

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ST. LOUIS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVision, a leading information technology (IT) managed services provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named InterVision to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2023. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions while maximizing their return on investment.

MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

"InterVision's success is rooted in its people and our ability to make customers more competitive, compliant and secure," said Jonathan Lerner, President and CEO at InterVision. "We are honored CRN recognizes InterVision as a top managed service provider for mid-to-enterprise and public sector organizations. By providing more innovation for every dollar invested, we ensure future-proofed solutions to customers. Our easier to buy, own and run solutions continue to propel our customers' success in security and cloud."

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

"Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success."

"On behalf of InterVisionaries everywhere, we are proud to be recognized in the Elite 150 category of CRN's annual MSP 500 list for the sixth consecutive year," said Tony Bailey, EVP, Solutions Factory at InterVision. "As IT organizations continue to struggle with the skilled expert resources shortage, many have looked to InterVision for managed cloud and security services to simplify 24x7 operations that free them to focus on transformative initiatives. This award further shows we are dedicated to providing solutions to our customers that they need to be successful."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500 .

About InterVision

InterVision is a leading IT managed services provider, delivering and supporting cloud, security and innovation for mid-to-enterprise and public sector organizations throughout the US. With more than 25 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive product portfolios, InterVision drives business outcomes with an unparalleled focus on the customer experience to help organizations be more competitive, compliant, and secure. The company has headquarters in San Jose, CA and St. Louis, MO. www.intervision.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

© 2023 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE InterVision