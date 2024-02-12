InterVision Recognized on CRN's 2024 MSP 500 List

Leading IT managed services provider named to prestigious Elite 150 category for the seventh consecutive year

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVision , a leading information technology (IT) managed services provider, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named InterVision to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category once again in 2024.

The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment.

"We are honored CRN recognizes InterVision as a top managed service provider for the seventh consecutive year and to be included in the Elite 150 category," said Jonathan Lerner, President, and CEO of InterVision. "Being recognized as one of CRN's top 500 managed service providers in the elite 150 category is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence demonstrated by our employees every single day. This award motivates us to utilize our continued growth and success to better serve our customers."

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

The MSP 500 list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. These service providers not only enable businesses to harness complex technologies but also contribute to maintaining a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources. By categorizing MSPs based on their business models and areas of expertise, the list helps end-users find the right partners to meet their specific needs and challenges in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

InterVision has earned a reputation as one of the premier managed service providers because we consistently go the extra mile for our clients. For over 30 years, we have leveraged our deep technical expertise and strategic partnerships to become trusted advisors that help organizations transform their IT operations. Our highly certified engineers and project managers provide 24/7 proactive monitoring, management and support services tailored to meet each customer's unique needs in Security, Workforce Modernization, Cloud and Modern Infrastructure.

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."

"InterVision is honored to be the trusted IT partner for mid-size to large enterprises and public sector organizations for over 30 years," said Tony Bailey, Executive Vice President at InterVision. "As technology continues advancing rapidly, we remain dedicated to providing customized services and solutions that address the evolving IT challenges organizations face today. With the ongoing shortage of skilled technical experts, many clients depend on InterVision's managed cloud, security and support services to simplify 24/7 operations and enable their IT teams to focus on business-critical initiatives. We are grateful for the continued trust and loyalty of our valued customers and remain committed to delivering best-in-class IT solutions that help their organizations succeed now and into the future."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500 .

About InterVision

InterVision is a leading IT managed services provider, delivering and supporting cloud, security and innovation for mid-to-enterprise and public sector organizations throughout the US. With 30 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive solution portfolios, InterVision drives business outcomes with an unparalleled focus on the customer and employee experience to help organizations be more competitive, compliant, and secure. The company has headquarters in St. Louis with locations in Boston, Richmond, Roanoke, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle, San Jose, Kosovo and India. Experience us at www.intervision.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com .

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

© 2024 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.



The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

[email protected]

Contact:

Alyssa Rinehart

BLASTmedia for InterVision

317-806-1900 ext. 122

[email protected]

SOURCE InterVision