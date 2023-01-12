InterVision Survey with Gartner Peer Insights Reveals How Technology Leaders Were Managing Their Investments During Economic Uncertainty

91% of leaders report some impact due to two-quarters of negative economic growth

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ST. LOUIS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVision, a leading managed service provider, today released a new market survey about how IT leaders are prioritizing and investing in a down market.

"We are entering a new era — one defined by change, disruption and innovation," said Jonathan Lerner, president and CEO of InterVision. "The survey results show that technology leaders are facing a paradox; as the economy is slowing down, the demand and need for technology remain high. The key is to invest in the right technology to achieve sustainable business growth and sprint ahead of the competition."

The full report, In an Uncertain Economy, is Technology a Competitive Advantage?, which surveyed IT and information security decision-makers, shows the majority are reporting positive business results despite negative economic growth.

Additional key findings from the survey include:

Only 15% of respondents reported a moderate (10%) or significant (5%) negative impact to their business due to two quarters of negative economic growth. On the other hand, 60% of businesses anticipate that their market opportunity will improve going into 2023.

60% of IT leaders expect their budgets to increase in 2023. 79% expect their IT budgets to increase or stay the same in 2023.

IT leaders are primarily focused on investing in managed services. 65% of respondents listed managed IT services as their highest priority.

"With organizations facing the challenge of a possible recession, cutting back can be the first instinct. However, these challenges can often result in opportunities to invest in the right technology. Additionally, it can result in increased efficiency, productivity and even better customer service," said Lerner.

The full study can be found on InterVision's website along with more information about the company's service offerings.

InterVision is a leading managed services provider, delivering and supporting complex IT solutions for mid-to-enterprise and public sector organizations throughout the US. With more than 25 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive product portfolios of managed IT service offerings available in the market, the company is uniquely positioned to guide clients through any stage of their technology journeys. InterVision drives business outcomes with an unparalleled focus on the customer experience to help organizations be more competitive, compliant, and secure.

