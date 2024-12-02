InterVision To Attend AWS re:Invent 2024 to Amplify Customer Voices

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVision , an AWS Premier Tier Services partner with over 125 AWS certifications and 250+ successful services deployments, is proud to announce its sponsorship at AWS re:Invent. At the event, the InterVision team will connect with the global cloud computing community and amplify its customer's voice: California's Employment Development Department (EDD).

At re:Invent, as a partner with InterVision, the EDD will be featured as a keynote speaker on the Public Sector stage with a presentation titled "Driving Transformation for California's Workforce Alongside AWS." Taking place on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 4:30 - 5:30 PM PST, this unique session will explore:

EDD's modernization journey with AWS and InterVision

Key strategies for improving citizen experiences

Challenges associated with major IT projects

"AWS re:Invent is the perfect platform for the EDD to share its story about contact center transformation and community impact," said Jonathan Lerner, CEO of InterVision. "By leveraging our strategic cloud services with AWS, clients like EDD have significantly advanced their innovation strategies. And we look forward to discussing these opportunities at re:Invent."

During the week-long event, InterVision cloud experts will be stationed throughout the conference hall to connect with individuals about the following topics:

Accelerating their AI journey

Harnessing the power of AI, GenAI, and ML

De-risking and accelerating AI strategies with fully managed solutions for AWS

Adopting AI with confidence

InterVision leverages AWS to accelerate cloud transformation, delivering foundational managed services and modernizing contact centers with ConnectIV CX™. By focusing on agility, performance, and customer engagement, InterVision helps organizations optimize resource allocation and achieve sustainable growth.

The InterVision team will be stationed at Booth 1764 and available to discuss the power of AWS, the cloud, and contact center operations. To learn more about InterVision's partnership with the California EDD, visit www.intervision.com .

About InterVision

InterVision is a leading IT managed services provider, delivering and supporting cloud, security and innovation for mid-to-enterprise and public sector organizations throughout the US. With 30 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive solution portfolios, InterVision drives business outcomes with an unparalleled focus on the customer and employee experience to help organizations be more competitive, compliant, and secure. The company has headquarters in St. Louis with locations in Boston, Richmond, Roanoke, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle, San Jose, Kosovo and India. Experience us at intervision.com

Media Contact:

Alyssa Rinehart

PANBlast for InterVision

[email protected]

SOURCE InterVision