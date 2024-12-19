InterVision Wins First-Ever AWS GenAI Builder Bonanza Contest, Demonstrating Excellence in AI Sovereignty and Data Lineage

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVision , an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services partner, has been awarded the top prize at the inaugural AWS GenAI Builder Bonanza Contest at AWS re:Invent. This triumph highlights InterVision's leading approach to AI sovereignty and data lineage solutions.

The contest evaluated InterVision's groundbreaking approach to managing AI data for its effectiveness, innovation, applicability, and presentations. The InterVision AI Sovereignty & Data Lineage Solution team's award-winning approach includes data sovereignty compliance, secure AI/ML pipelines, ethical AI Governance, and advanced compliance monitoring.

"AI is no longer just a competitive advantage—it's foundational to business success. As we head into 2025, AI's potential is limitless, powering applications ranging from intelligent automation and customer engagement to predictive analytics and decision-making at scale," said Brent Lazarenko, Head of AI Innovation at InterVision Systems. "We're excited to explore new frontiers—whether it's advancing AI-powered platforms, scaling innovative services or unlocking data-driven insights. The opportunities ahead are incredible, and we're ready to take that journey."

The winning solutions offer a comprehensive set of deliverables, including:

Detailed Data Sovereignty Policies for AI

Full AI/ML Data Masking and Encryption Techniques

Comprehensive Audit and Compliance Reporting

AI Model Governance Framework

"Winning the first AWS GenAI Build Bonanza Contest is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and responsible AI solutions," said Lazarenko. "Our solution exemplifies how business can leverage cutting-edge AI tech that maintains data sovereignty and ethical use."

As an AWS Premier Tier Services partner with over 125 AWS certifications and 250+ successful service deployments, InterVision continues to distinguish itself in the cloud and AI service landscape. The company offers end-to-end managed services for AWS AI, GenAI, and ML environments, including architecture design, security compliance, deployment, model development, and performance optimization.

To learn more about InterVision and AWS for Managed AI Solutions, visit www.intervision.com .

About InterVision

InterVision is a leading IT managed services provider, delivering and supporting cloud, security and innovation for mid-to-enterprise and public sector organizations throughout the US. With 30 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive solution portfolios, InterVision drives business outcomes with an unparalleled focus on the customer and employee experience to help organizations be more competitive, compliant, and secure. The company has headquarters in St. Louis with locations in Boston, Richmond, Roanoke, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle, San Jose, Kosovo and India. Experience us at intervision.com

