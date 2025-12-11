Interweb, Inc. Rebrands as Constructive™ -- A Unified, Modular, and Secure Postgres Platform for Production-Grade Applications

LaunchQL and Hyperweb come together to form a trusted open-source platform built to last

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interweb, Inc., founded in March of 2020, today announced its rebrand to Constructive™ , a unified Postgres platform built on more than a decade of Row-Level Security (RLS), database engineering, and modular backend development expertise from founder Dan Lynch. As part of the transition, the company's existing projects—LaunchQL and Hyperweb—are being consolidated under the Constructive brand, with LaunchQL evolving into Constructive's core database platform and Hyperweb's developer tooling integrated into the broader Constructive ecosystem.

Constructive™ — Modular & Secure Postgres Platform (official logo)

Constructive unifies years of work across multiple product lines into a single, cohesive architecture designed for teams that need secure, modular, production-ready backends from day one. The platform embodies the company's mission: to provide a digital construction kit for software, centered around modular Postgres packages, secure-by-design schemas, and AI-native development workflows.

Constructive's foundation is built on strong security and modular architecture. Its modules are designed to support consistent RLS patterns, with end-to-end testing tools that help teams validate permissions before code reaches production.

This secure-by-design posture is a direct response to a growing industry problem. As founder Dan Lynch explains:

"AI-generated databases are being deployed with serious oversights—some of which have already resulted in published CVEs. Developers are moving fast without guardrails, and it's creating avoidable risks. Constructive provides a foundation built on real standards—blueprints, modular building blocks, and a security model that's battle-tested."

Constructive's integrated testing stack is a standout component of the platform. Built on the pgsql-test engine, it allows teams to spin up isolated databases, run permission scenarios, and verify their RLS policies at scale—bringing a level of reliability and repeatability previously inaccessible to most development teams.

This approach has already earned recognition within the Postgres community. In a recent public post on X, the CEO of Supabase highlighted the speed and robustness of the testing framework powering Constructive:

"44 databases and 246 tests in 4 seconds … supabase-test by LaunchQL is looking very nice."

— Paul Copplestone, CEO of Supabase (via X)

The supabase-test system showcased in that demonstration is powered by Constructive's pgsql-test framework, now a core part of the Constructive Platform.

Constructive consolidates previously independent tools into a structured platform built for long-term reliability:

Modular PostgreSQL Building Blocks

Reusable schemas, roles, functions, and policies engineered to compose cleanly across applications, organizations, and AI-driven workflows.

Secure-by-Design Workflows

Strict RLS patterns, governed schemas, and TDD-first tooling ensure every change is validated before it reaches production—giving teams strong foundations instead of leaving security to chance.

AI-Native Specification–Driven Development

Inline blueprints and MCP-enabled agents allow teams to generate governed, testable schema updates—turning AI into a predictable, deterministic part of the development pipeline.

As open-source stewards, the Constructive team has helped secure production systems across numerous industries—from SaaS platforms to fintech—through tools that now exceed 90M npm downloads and support thousands of developers worldwide. This rebrand marks the company's next chapter: a unified platform focused on building durable, secure, production-grade software.

"Constructive gives developers strong foundations," Lynch said. "It's how software should be built—modular, secure, interoperable, and built to last."

SOURCE Interweb, Inc.