Interwell Health Appoints Dr. Carney Taylor as Chief Medical Officer

Accomplished nephrologist to guide clinical strategy as value-based kidney care leader drives accelerated growth

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interwell Health, a national leader in value-based kidney care and operating segment of Fresenius Medical Care, has named Carney Taylor, MD, MBA, as chief medical officer to guide clinical strategy, physician engagement, and quality initiatives. The appointment is part of the company's succession plan for Dr. George Hart, who retired as CMO on January 1 and will remain with Interwell in a strategic advisory role to support a seamless transition.

Interwell Health chief medical officer, Carney Taylor, MD, MBA.

"Carney is, first and foremost, an excellent care provider. He has had decades of experience caring for patients, holding hands at their bedside in times of need and throughout their journey to better health," said Tommy O'Connor, CEO of Interwell Health. "He is also a collaborative leader, ensuring that the collective voice of our 2,300 network nephrologists shapes our clinical strategy for years to come."

With more than 25 years of experience in nephrology and practice administration, Dr. Taylor is recognized as a pioneer in value-based kidney care. He has held multiple leadership roles within Interwell, including associate chief medical officer and board member. Prior to Interwell, Dr. Taylor was co-president of Eastern Nephrology Associates in North Carolina, one of the first practices to partner with Interwell and a leading participant in the federal value-based kidney care program.

"Interwell has shown that value-based kidney care works when clinicians are empowered to deliver it," said Dr. Taylor. "With our deeply engaged physician network, data-driven approach, nephrology specific EHR, and best-in-class care coordination, Interwell Health is achieving better outcomes for patients, helping payers manage costs, and enabling physicians to rediscover the joy in medicine."

As value-based kidney care programs expand nationwide, payers are emphasizing durable, physician-led approaches that improve outcomes while managing costs for complex, high-risk populations. As CMO, Dr. Taylor will ensure continued clinical excellence as Interwell scales its innovative approach to support more patients living with kidney disease, guided by the leadership of recently appointed CEO Tommy O'Connor.

About Interwell Health

As a leading provider of value-based kidney care, Interwell Health is on a mission to reimagine healthcare to help patients live their best lives. Interwell, the value-based care operating segment of Fresenius Medical Care, is setting the standard for the industry by producing sustainable savings and driving exceptional quality results at unmatched scale. The company leverages a two-pronged approach that includes total patient care and provider enablement to serve patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) from stage 3 to kidney failure. In partnership with more than 2,300 nephrologists, the Interwell interdisciplinary care team leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to personalize care for patients in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. To learn more, visit interwellhealth.com.

For media inquiries:

Interwell Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Interwell Health