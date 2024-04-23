Interwell Health Appoints New Chief People Officer

Clark Curtis Joins Leader in Value-Based Kidney Care to Shape Talent Strategy and Culture

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interwell Health, a kidney care management company that partners with physicians on its mission to reimagine healthcare, has appointed Clark Curtis as its new chief people officer (CPO).

In this role, Curtis is responsible for leading Interwell's efforts to attract, develop, and retain top talent, while also championing the company's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, in partnership with Interwell's Diversity Council. He will work across the organization, and with executive leadership, to ensure that Interwell's talent and recruitment strategies align with the company's business objectives and goals.

"Our people are the heartbeat of our organization, and it's their work and dedication that enable us to fulfill our mission of helping our patients live their best lives," said Robert Sepucha, chief executive officer for Interwell Health. "Clark brings the experience and leadership we need to this critical role of supporting our employees and building out a talented team. As we continue to rapidly grow, he will help ensure we continue to shape a great workforce and culture."

Curtis has over 20 years of experience leading human resources for dynamic, high-growth companies across a variety of stages, sizes, and industries. In his previous role as Chief People Officer for Laronde, he led human resources functions for the high-growth biotechnology company. Prior to that, Curtis served as Senior Vice President of Talent and Culture at Iora Health, where he oversaw leadership development, team member engagement, and performance improvement efforts for the value-based primary care organization. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Fairfield University.

"From the beginning, Interwell's culture made a big impact, and I am incredibly honored to join such a mission-driven company," said Curtis. "The Interwell team is dedicated and passionate about their work, and I look forward to continuing to foster the company's high-performing, inclusive culture that keeps its mission front and center every day."

Curtis joins Interwell at a time of significant growth. The company contracts with insurance companies and the government in value-based agreements to support 125,000 patients nationwide. Interwell also continues to build out its provider network throughout the country with more than 1,800 nephrologists partnering with them on the shift to value-based kidney care.

About Interwell Health

Interwell Health is a kidney care management company that partners with physicians on its mission to reimagine healthcare – with the expertise, compassion, and vision to set the standard for the industry and help patients live their best lives. The company is differentiated by its ability to deliver improved clinical outcomes and better quality of life for patients, reduce the total cost of care for payer partners, and provide the resources physicians need to thrive in a value-based world – all at scale. To learn more, visit Interwellhealth.com.

