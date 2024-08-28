Interwell Health Celebrates Two Years of Advancing Kidney Care, Improving Patient Lives

Reaches Significant Milestone for Clinical Results at Scale, Payer Savings, and Network Growth

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interwell Health, a value-based kidney care provider, is celebrating two years of creating brighter futures for individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Since forming in 2022, Interwell has made remarkable progress in transforming kidney care, ensuring better patient outcomes, and providing exceptional support to healthcare professionals. Interwell has continued to grow its strategic partnerships with providers and payers embracing the shift to value-based care.

"The success and growth we've achieved in our second year reflect the power of our value-based approach to benefit patients, providers, and payers," said Robert Sepucha, chief executive officer of Interwell Health. "After two years of data, we are able to clearly prove that our model is reimagining the way kidney care is delivered, leading to better outcomes and improved quality of life for patients, and significant cost savings for our payer partners."

Delivering Results for Payers and Patients

Interwell added 300 nephrologists to its network this year, bringing its total to over 2,000 providers supporting kidney disease patients across the country with care provided virtually or in person in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Interwell's comprehensive care network, combined with its predictive analytics, achieves remarkable results.

New 2024 data and metrics demonstrates Interwell's wide impact:

41% more transplants*

80% engagement rate

140% more optimal starts to dialysis*

50% higher home dialysis rate*

7% lower readmission rate for provider's using Acumen Epic

Creating a Best Place to Work

To mark the company's two-year anniversary, Interwell launched a new series of stories called Inside Interwell that is dedicated to celebrating the achievements and passion of employees and offering an inside look at what it is like to be part of a company focused on reimagining kidney care.

Interwell's dedication to fostering a culture of helping others recently was rewarded by being named among the Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare in 2024. The honor underscores the company's commitment to making a positive impact for patients, employees, and communities.

Leveraging a Two-Pronged Approach

Interwell leverages a two-pronged approach of total patient care and provider enablement to serve patients and drive sustainable change, better health outcomes, and improved financial performance for our partners.

Interwell's Total Patient Care service includes four programs: Care Management, Transition Management, Medical Care Extension, and Clinical Documentation. These programs are available to all patients regardless of their provider and deploy evidence-based, interdisciplinary interventions to patients based on their current risk level and existing support, in a personalized way. Advanced risk stratification powered by machine learning underpins this technology-enabled service.

Interwell's Provider Enablement service includes support and tools that create alignment between local physicians and Interwell's care team using innovative incentive programs with shared savings, performance bonuses, EHR discounts, proprietary patient education courses, extensive clinical documentation support, embedded clinical resources, and Acumen Epic. Interwell Learning, our kidney disease education series, results in a 138% increase in home dialysis starts and 35% decrease in central venous catheter starts.

"We are transforming how kidney patients have historically received care and that translates into positive changes for patients, providers, and payers," said Dr. George Hart, chief medical officer of Interwell Health. "We continue to successfully leverage our model that combines comprehensive care, predictive analytics, and scale to meet the needs of kidney patients and those who care for them."

Celebrating a Year of Achievements

Interwell Health's second year has been marked by many significant milestones:

"Significant progress remains to be made in transforming the kidney care system and enhancing care for kidney patients," added Sepucha. "As Interwell grows, so will our efforts to promote early detection and provide holistic support for kidney patients and their families."

About Interwell Health

As a leading provider of value-based kidney care, Interwell Health is on a mission to reimagine healthcare to help patients live their best lives. Interwell is setting the standard for the industry by producing sustainable savings and driving exceptional quality results at unmatched scale. The company leverages a two-pronged approach that includes total patient care and provider enablement to serve patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) from stage 3 to kidney failure. In partnership with more than 2,000 nephrologists, the Interwell interdisciplinary care team leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to personalize care for more than 125,000 patients in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

*Compared to the national average as reported in the 2023 USRDS Report (2021 data).

