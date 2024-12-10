Interwell Health Earns 3-Year NCQA Population Health Program Accreditation for its Value-Based Kidney Care Program

This Accreditation Recognizes Interwell's Commitment to Industry-leading Standards and Exceptional Clinical Performance

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interwell Health, a value-based kidney care provider, has received three-year NCQA Population Health Program Accreditation for Interwell 360, the company's comprehensive care management program for people living with chronic kidney disease (CKD). This prestigious recognition reflects Interwell's unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care.

"Interwell Health's approach has always been centered around quality care because we know every step we take to enhance the standard of kidney care directly impacts patients' lives," said Robert Sepucha, CEO of Interwell Health. "From early interventions to holistic wraparound support, prioritizing safety and excellence ensures better outcomes and a brighter future for the patients we serve. We look forward to continuing to improve the lives of kidney patients."

Interwell contracts with regional and national payers to deliver value-based care, then partners with physicians to improve the health of their CKD patients while lowering the total cost of care. The company's interdisciplinary care team includes nurses, dietitians, social workers, and care coordinators who support and educate patients between doctor visits to help slow disease progression. Using predictive models, Interwell identifies patients most at risk of progression and hospitalizations, while a specialized care team conducts rapid outreach post-discharge to avoid readmissions.

"This accreditation is a testament to our team and their dedication to prioritizing the health and well-being of kidney disease patients, consistently delivering high-quality care no matter where patients are in their care journey," said Dr. George Hart, chief medical officer for Interwell Health.

NCQA is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assessing and reporting on the quality of managed care plans, managed behavioral healthcare organizations, preferred provider organizations, new health plans, physician organizations, credentials verification organizations, disease management programs, and other health-related programs.

NCQA awards the status of Accredited–3 years to organizations that demonstrate strong performance in the functions outlined in the standards for Population Health Program (PHP) Accreditation. NCQA Accreditation standards are developed with input from various stakeholders and resources: health plans, population health management industry leaders and organizations, an expert panel, and standing committees.

"The Population Health Management program moves us in greater alignment with the increased focus on person-centered population health management," said Margaret E. O'Kane, president, NCQA. "Not only does it add value to existing quality improvement efforts; it also demonstrates an organization's highest level of commitment to improving the quality of care that meets people's needs."

In January 2022, Interwell's legacy organization Fresenius Health Partners achieved NCQA PHP Accreditation for its KidneyCare:365 program, before becoming Interwell Health in a merger later that year. This is the company's first NCQA review and audit since the merger.

About Interwell Health

As a leading provider of value-based kidney care, Interwell Health is on a mission to reimagine healthcare to help patients live their best lives. Interwell is setting the standard for the industry by producing sustainable savings and driving exceptional quality results at unmatched scale. The company leverages a two-pronged approach that includes total patient care and provider enablement to serve patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) from stage 3 to kidney failure. In partnership with more than 2,000 nephrologists, the Interwell interdisciplinary care team leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to personalize care for patients in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. To learn more, visit interwellhealth.com.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website ( ncqa.org ) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter@ncqa , on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa .

