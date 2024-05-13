Interwell Health Recognized as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare

Modern Healthcare Award Based on Extensive Employee Survey and Independent Assessment

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interwell Health, a kidney care management company that partners with physicians on its mission to reimagine healthcare, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare.

"We are honored to be recognized as a best place to work in healthcare, which is a reflection of our incredible employees and their passion to help our patients live their best lives," said Robert Sepucha, CEO of Interwell Health. "I am proud of our efforts to create a supportive environment where people bring joy and humility to their work, while caring deeply for the patients we serve. Together, we are transforming kidney care across the country."

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

Interwell is committed to making a positive impact for patients, employees, communities, and the environment. The company seeks to create an inclusive and diverse culture while leveraging everyone's strengths. Competitive benefits include 100 percent remote work for most positions, tuition reimbursement, 401k matching, a paid volunteering day, and employee health resources like mental health and fertility benefits.

"With all the economic uncertainty, staffing challenges, and folks wanting more flexible work setups, every company has to get clever about how they attract and hold onto talent," noted Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "The winners of the 2024 Best Places to Work awards really get it. They show us how vital it is to understand what employees want and need right now. With healthcare shifting so much, finding the right people is a top priority, and the winners know that keeping their team happy is the key to business success."

Interwell is a proud member of the American Transplant Society's Living Donor Circle of Excellence, offering up to eight weeks of paid leave for organ donors. This includes employees like registered nurse Sandy Williams, who recently shared her moving story. The company has also established eight Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), helping create better connections between employees.

To learn about job openings at Interwell, visit interwellhealth.com/who-we-are/careers.

The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist.

Interwell Health will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala taking place Oct. 10 in Nashville, TN. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the Oct. 14, 2024 issue of the magazine.

