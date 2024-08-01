Interwell Health Surpasses 2,000 Nephrologists in Provider Network

Expansion Fueled by Success in Value-Based Care Programs and in Puerto Rico

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interwell Health, a kidney care management company that partners with physicians on its mission to reimagine healthcare, has surpassed 2,000 nephrologists in its Provider Network, the largest in value-based kidney care. In the past year, the company has added more than 300 physicians and 75 nephrology practices.

"More and more nephrologists are embracing the shift to value-based kidney care and our mutual goal to improve outcomes for patients while lowering costs," said Dr. George Hart, chief medical officer for Interwell Health. "We are proud to support practices with the resources needed to succeed in value-based agreements with government and private payers. Together we are successfully working to reduce unnecessary hospitalizations and slow kidney disease progression, offering more time for patients to choose a treatment path best for them, including a kidney transplant or in-home treatment options."

The more than 210 network practices spanning 38 states and Puerto Rico include single practitioners and large urban nephrology groups with dozens of doctors. For some of these practices, it will be their first experience with value-based care. For others, they've partnered in the past with other value-based provider networks. Interwell provides the support and solutions that providers need, wherever they are on their value-based care journey.

Some of the more than 75 practices that have joined the Interwell Provider Network in the past year include:

Dallas Renal Group ( Texas )

) Lakeside Nephrology ( Illinois )

) Mid-South Nephrology Consultants ( Tennessee )

) Montgomery Kidney Specialists ( Alabama )

) Nephrologos Asociados del Oeste ( Puerto Rico )

) Nephrology Associates of Syracuse ( New York )

( ) North Coast Nephrology ( Ohio )

) Pikes Peak Nephrology Associates ( Colorado )

) West Virginia University Medicine ( West Virginia )

Interwell supports nephrology practices by providing personalized patient education, leveraging proprietary predictive models, embedding care coordinators in the practice, and offering its own instance of Epic, which is the most-adopted nephrology-specific electronic health record. In addition, Interwell's interdisciplinary care team of social workers, nurses, and dietitians supports patients between doctor visits.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the leading network of nephrology providers so we can advance value-based solutions, improving care for our patients while controlling rising costs," said Dr. Hari Naga Garapati of Montgomery Kidney Specialists. "Interwell has already been a great partner by truly understanding the unique challenges we face as a smaller practice. They are providing us all the strategies and tools we need to succeed in value-based care, and we look forward to working together for years to come."

Interwell achieves deep alignment with physicians through a full suite of provider enablement tools and services, including clinical documentation support, customized reporting and insights, and administrative resources. Recently, Interwell launched an updated patient education series for nephrologists called Interwell Learning that combines bilingual video content, one-on-one sessions with a clinical educator, and printed materials. Interwell Learning has been shown to improve patient engagement, leading to fewer patient no-shows, improved patient satisfaction, and better patient outcomes.

Visit the Interwell Health physician page to learn more about how the company supports nephrology practices in their transition to value-based care and their sustained success in pay-for-performance models.

