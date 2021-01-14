Interxion: A Digital Realty Company Collaborates With PCCW Global To Deliver Submarine Cable Gateway To Europe

MARSEILLE, France, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interxion: A Digital Realty Company (NYSE: DLR) and leading European provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data centre solutions, has signed an agreement with PCCW GLOBAL to locate the Pakistan and East Africa Connecting Europe (PEACE) subsea cable system's termination and interconnection equipment in Interxion's MRS2 data centre in Marseille, France. The collaboration will enable low-latency access to over 160 connectivity providers along with multiple content, cloud, gaming and video streaming platforms.

The high-speed, 15,000km PEACE subsea cable system will offer high capacity, low-latency routes connecting China, Europe and Africa. In addition to France, the cable will land in Malta, Cyprus, Egypt, Djibouti, Kenya, Pakistan and other countries and regions with onward terrestrial connectivity to China.

The PEACE cable will be the fifthteenth subsea cable system to land in Marseille, further enhancing the value of Network Hubs deployed on PlatformDIGITAL®, Digital Realty's global infrastructure solution, in the region as enterprises seek greater resiliency and performance for interconnecting global workflows. The collaboration represents a strategic expansion of both PlatformDIGITAL® and Console Connect, PCCW Global's Software Defined Interconnection® platform. Both platforms enable new and existing customers to deploy and manage hybrid IT services quickly and efficiently.

Console Connect is available to Interxion customers at MRS1, MRS2 and MRS3, providing them with instant access to a global ecosystem of cloud, SaaS, UcaaS, IX and IoT partners, as well as extended coverage to more than 400 data centers in 47 countries worldwide. Interxion customers in Marseille can also access Console Connect's new Internet On-Demand service, which offers high-performance internet access on-demand across PCCW Global's leading Tier 1 IP network.

Interxion's Marseille campus is one of the world's leading digital hubs for intercontinental data traffic with a thriving community of numerous connectivity providers, digital media and cloud segments along with local and global enterprises, providing customers a strong foundation to execute their digital transformation strategies and scale globally.

"Interxion's fluid interconnection environment in Marseille enables the PEACE subsea cable to efficiently service the needs of the vibrant community of interest on the campus, while extending the system's reach to additional markets such as Frankfurt and Paris," says Sameh Sobhy, Managing Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa at PCCW Global.

"Selecting the right data centre in Europe for the PEACE subsea cable to interconnect with is a critical component to ensure the project's commercial success. We know that with Interxion we have made the right strategic decision," says Sun Xiaohua, Chief Operating Officer of the PEACE Cable International Network Co. Ltd.

The PEACE system will provide the most direct and high-capacity route from Asia to Europe. These features, combined with exceptionally low latency, are vitally important for a wide array of commercial and consumer applications. Moreover, PEACE deploys a state-of-the-art "system within a system" configuration that gives each party the required flexibility to design its own subsystem with reconfigurable bandwidth for different points over the lifetime of the cable.

"This collaboration with PEACE and PCCW Global not only solidifies Marseille's future as an intercontinental hub with access to state-of-the-art communication services, but also affords Interxion's global customer base entry into new markets and the ability to connect their often geographically dispersed infrastructure in close proximity to the connected community via PlatformDIGITAL®," says Mike Hollands, Senior Director, Market Development at Interxion.

"The PEACE cable is well placed to meet the burgeoning exchange of data and video traffic between Europe, Africa and Asia, enabling enterprises to extend their global workflows and efficiently execute their digital transformation strategies."

