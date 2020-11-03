Interxion: A Digital Realty Company Establishes Presence In Greece With Acquisition Of Lamda Hellix

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interxion, a Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) company and a leading European provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data centre solutions, announced today it has acquired Lamda Hellix, Southeastern Europe's leading colocation and interconnection provider. The acquisition provides Digital Realty access to one of the region's fastest-growing markets and a gateway to an increasingly important connectivity hub.

Lamda Hellix is the largest carrier-neutral colocation and interconnection provider in Greece, offering best-in-class cloud, colocation and connectivity solutions. Its state-of-the-art data centre campus in Athens is the largest in Southeastern Europe and the most interconnected in Greece. It currently houses two data centres hosting approximately two-thirds of Greek data centre communities. The facilities are serviced by all fibre and connectivity providers operating in the country and serve a wide variety of blue-chip customers including telecom providers, government agencies, financial services institutions, cloud service providers and two leading internet exchanges.

Lamda Hellix is headquartered in Athens, Greece, an emerging interconnection hub at the crossroads of Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. The acquisition bolsters Interxion's and Digital Realty's global footprint, which includes more than 700 connectivity providers in over 280 data centres across 24 countries. The transaction also reflects Digital Realty's continued investment in PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data centre platform supporting customers around the world as they navigate digital transformation strategies and the complexities of rapidly growing demand, the need for global coverage and additional capacity.

"We are thrilled to further expand our footprint in Southeastern Europe in support of our customers' growth and their commitment to delivering technology and resources to create new opportunities for the people, government and businesses of Greece," said David Ruberg, Chief Executive, EMEA. "Lamda Hellix's successful track record of delivering high-quality colocation solutions has produced robust growth and reflects the fundamentals of the opportunity in the region and the critical role Greece plays in the emerging global compute fabric. We believe a leading position in Greece offers significant opportunities for Interxion and Digital Realty, together with Lamda Hellix, to exploit their customer-first approach to their relationships with global cloud platform operators and enterprises to generate significant opportunities to expand the base of our combined businesses."

Lamda Hellix's management team is one of the most accomplished in Southeastern Europe, with a combined 60 years of experience in the data centre industry. The management team will remain with the business, including current CEO and Chairman Apostolos Kakkos, who will continue to lead and run the operation. "We are delighted to partner with Interxion and Digital Realty and to become part of PlatformDIGITAL®," said Kakkos. "This partnership will enable us to provide our customers and partners with enhanced connectivity solutions and new opportunities for growth within this vibrant region and beyond while helping to facilitate the acceleration of Greece's digital transformation. It will also further enhance Greece's positioning as an upcoming digital gateway to Europe and accelerate our current development plans."

About Interxion: A Digital Realty Company

Interxion: A Digital Realty Company, is a leading provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral data centre solutions across EMEA. With more than 700 connectivity providers in over 100 data centres across 13 European countries, Interxion provides communities of connectivity, cloud and content hubs. As part of Digital Realty, customers now have access to 49 metros across six continents. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data centre platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacentre Architecture PDx™ solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data centre footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with over 280 facilities in 49 metros across 24 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Lamda Hellix

Lamda Hellix Data Centers, founded in 2002, is the leading provider of neutral data center services in South East Europe. It has been successfully operating for 17 years, providing its global clientele with a comprehensive portfolio of data center services including colocation, hybrid cloud, interconnection, managed ICT, business continuity, infrastructure operation, consulting & integration. Strategically located in Europe and on the crossroads of the Eastern Mediterranean, Africa and the Middle East, the Athens Data Center Campus is the region's largest and most significant and upcoming digital gateway from/to Europe. The campus currently offers two innovative data centers (Athens 1 & Athens 2) which have garnered multiple prestigious international awards (Best Data Center in EMEA, Best Regional Data Center Provider, Gold Energy Efficiency Improvement Award, etc.) and meet the industry's highest standards. Find out more about the company at www.lamdahellix.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the acquisition of Lamda Hellix, the Southeastern Europe and Greek market, and PlatformDIGITAL®. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

