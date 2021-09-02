Interxion: A Digital Realty Company Expands Global Data Centre Platform With New Facility In The East Of Paris

PARIS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interxion: A Digital Realty Company (NYSE: DLR) and leading European provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data centre solutions, announced today the opening of its latest European data centre in Paris. The new facility is expected provide up to 12 megawatts of IT load capacity and eight data halls providing over 690m2 of new colocation facilities. Located less than 30 kilometers east of Paris, PAR12 is Interxion's 12th data centre in the French capital region and is designed to deliver a dynamic community for customers to deploy network hubs on PlatformDIGITAL®, a first of its kind global data centre platform for scaling digital business.

Ideally situated in Ferrières-en-Brie, the new development is the third hub in the Paris region designed to meet the growing needs of cloud service providers seeking to improve the resilience of their services. It complements the two existing data centre hubs in the north and south of Paris. In addition, the new data centre will allow enterprise customers to deploy disaster recovery scenarios from Paris and the east of France using the available low latency networks deployed along the A4 motorway.

As part of PlatformDIGITAL®'s strategic development in France, PAR12 will enable customers to deploy their critical infrastructure with a global data centre provider in one of Europe's leading cloud and interconnection hubs that has been developed over the last twenty years. This digital business hub brings together a dynamic connected data community of network, cloud and content providers as well as enterprise customers. Globally, over 4,000 participants exchange data on Digital Realty's global platform in connected data communities spanning more than 290 data centres on six continents. The company was also recently recognised as a leader in the IDC Marketscape for Datacentre, Colocation and Interconnection Services for the second consecutive year.

The Ile-de-France capital region in particular continues to be a magnet for French digital business initiatives, with Digital Realty's Data Gravity Index DGx™ projecting data gravity intensity in Paris will more than double annually through 2024. The latest report outlines the impact of this growing megatrend across 53 global metros and 23 distinct industries. Download the full Data Gravity Index DGx™1.5 here.

"This new strategic location meets the strong demand from content and cloud providers, who are interested in a third hub in the Paris region," said Fabrice Coquio, Managing Director, Interxion France. "It will also allow companies in the east of France to improve the resilience of their infrastructure by being located close to Paris, while being connected to a high-performance low latency network. It marks a new chapter in Interxion's development in France to continue to meet customers' demand."

About Interxion: A Digital Realty Company

Interxion: A Digital Realty Company, is a leading provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral data centre services across EMEA. With more than 700 connectivity providers in 106 data centres across 13 European countries, Interxion provides communities of connectivity, cloud, and content hubs. As part of Digital Realty, customers now have access to 47 metros across six continents. For more information, please visit interxion.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data centre, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data centre platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacentre Architecture PDx™ solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data centre footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with 291 facilities in 47 metros across 24 countries on six continents. For more information, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

