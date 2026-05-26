Intesa Expands Influence, Expertise with Addition of Former San Diego County Assistant CAO Caroline Smith

Leading women-owned, San Diego-based communications and government affairs firm also announces two internal staff promotions

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intesa Communications Group (Intesa) is continuing to lean into intentional growth with the addition of Caroline Smith, former assistant chief administrative officer for the County of San Diego, deepening the firm's already in-demand and award-winning public sector expertise and strategic advisory services.

Intesa Communications Group's new Senior Director Caroline Smith.

Smith joins Intesa as senior director following a distinguished 20-year career in public service, where she helped oversee day-to-day operations and advance key initiatives across a county workforce of approximately 20,000 employees and a budget exceeding $8.6 billion. Her experience spans health and human services, economic development, operations, government affairs, and organizational leadership. That breadth gives her a deep understanding of how policy is made, how public systems function and how organizations can successfully lead through change with clarity and purpose.

"Our firm is shaped by leaders who have served at the highest levels, and we are proud to welcome one of our region's most accomplished public sector executives to the team," said Maddy Kilkenny, partner at Intesa. "Caroline brings exceptional operational insight and firsthand experience navigating complex government systems through both crisis and opportunity. As Intesa continues to grow, we remain committed to delivering best-in-class, experienced, strategic counsel and support to our clients."

Smith's addition deepens Intesa's ability to support organizations and leaders operating in increasingly complex policy and funding environments. Her experience navigating procurement, organizational transformation, health and social services systems, and cross-agency coordination strengthens the firm's ability to help clients strategically align their work with evolving public priorities and effectively engage with decision-makers at the local and state levels.

"Intesa's culture, values and thoughtful approach to purpose-driven work made this the right move for me," Smith said. "I'm excited to bring my experience to this team that has a proven track record of helping organizations work more effectively in and alongside the public sector."

Additionally, Intesa announced two internal promotions:

Margaret Lutz Chantung, who joined Intesa in 2024 after 16 years leading communications at California State University, San Marcos, has been promoted to senior director, strategic communications. At Intesa, Luz Chantung leads client projects and campaigns, executive and crisis communications, higher education strategy, and institutional strategy and storytelling.

Emily Alvarenga, who joined Intesa last year after nearly a decade in journalism, most recently at the San Diego Union-Tribune, has been promoted to senior manager, strategic communications. Alvarenga, who was recently named a finalist for the San Diego Business Journal's 40 Next Top Business Leaders Under 40, supports Intesa's clients through strategic communications, media relations and community engagement initiatives.

Recognized as one of Southern California's leading agencies, Intesa has doubled in size over the past two years, evolving from a lean staff to a robust roster of seasoned experts. This growth was fueled by the firm's third consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth and a 26% expansion of its client portfolio, including national housing developers, higher education institutions, major nonprofit organizations and theme park operators.

"While I am certainly proud of Intesa's revenue gains and the client-partner wins, I am most proud that we've grown without losing the culture that got us here," said Margie Newman Tsay, founding partner of Intesa. "Every promotion and every hire reflects our bet on people who bring proven expertise and genuine care in equal measure. The result is a team with deep knowledge and the kind of passion for the work that keeps clients with us for the long haul."

About Intesa Communications Group

Established in 2012, Intesa Communications Group (Intesa) is a women-owned, award-winning public relations and government affairs firm that helps leaders communicate and advocate with confidence in opportunity, challenge, transition or crisis. Learn more at intesacom.com.

SOURCE Intesa Communications Group