Intestinal Health Specialist Mardell Hill Provides Simple Tips for Complete Abdominal Comfort

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is estimated that more than 74% of Americans suffer from a digestive disorder — a growing epidemic that's double the amount of those that suffer from diabetes. Author and certified colon specialist Mardell Hill offers the tools for maintaining a healthy digestive system to help improve comfort in her book Intestinal Health ~ A Practical Guide to Complete Abdominal Health published by Rowman & Littlefield.



Mardell Hill Intestinal Health - A Practical Guide to Complete Abdominal Comfort

"Now, with ever increasing digestive disorders, the need has never been greater to teach alternatives and solutions to live well by choice," said Hill. "In my book, Intestinal Health ~ A Practical Guide to Complete Abdominal Comfort, I respond to commonly asked questions and offer safe, effective, and natural solutions for digestive health and self-care to prevent or resolve issues. I use clear, simple language so people can better understand how digestion works, the difficulties that may arise, and offer sound advice to help people feel better and live better, more energetic lives. The ultimate result is: Happy Tummies, Happy People!"

The digestive tract is a complex system and Hill helps people better understand how digestion works. The book breaks down intestinal health into three parts — digestive basics, nutrition and cleansing. Tips on how to counteract the fungal infection, Candidiasis — commonly referred to as Candida are provided. She also explores the many other difficulties that can arise. A healthy, seven-day menu with recipes and a three-step nutritional program are provided, which includes tips such as eating plenty of apples and drinking a minimum of 65 to 80 ounces of filtered water a day. In addition, illustrations and analogies are used to make the entire digestive process readily understandable.

Nominated for the American Book Fest's Non-Fiction "Best Book Awards" in 2018, Hill's Intestinal Health ~ A Practical Guide to Complete Abdominal Health empowers virtually anyone to reduce the discomfort of their digestive disorders through self-recovery. Reducing symptoms equals reducing costs. Intestinal Health ~ A Practical Guide to Complete Abdominal Comfort educates those of all ages about the digestive system and provides simple, self-care techniques using natural solutions to break through digestive disorders and achieve everyday relief from many causes of abdominal discomfort.

"In Intestinal Health, Mardell Hill, takes a complex subject and breaks down the science of creating a healthy gut in a straightforward and enjoyable manner," said Amazon reviewer Debbie. "Her step-by-step method is a guide and support for everyone seeking better health. The Intestinal Health Checklist is an amazing chart that has become my go-to when feeling stomach discomfort, fatigue or an inflammatory flare up. It never fails to show me what I need to do to get back on track!"

Hill has also published a children's version of intestinal health called Yummy Tummy Food.

About Mardell Hill

A longstanding professional in her industry, Mardell Hill is an i-ACT Certified Colon Therapist, working one-on-one with more than 4,000 clients since 2004 to resolve, support, and educate using simple methods of self-healing and maintenance. Her own self-healing journey took full bloom more than 25 years ago. Combined with an extensive career in athletic training, post rehabilitation, nutrition, and functional fitness training, her life has been dedicated to caring about and helping people achieve optimum health.

