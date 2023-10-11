Intevity Names George Jagodzinski, Chief Executive Officer

News provided by

Intevity

11 Oct, 2023, 10:15 ET

BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intevity, a leading digital technology consultancy, has named co-founder George Jagodzinski Chief Executive Officer. Since 2006, Jagodzinski has held a variety of leadership roles and is now poised to lead the firm through a period of dramatic growth, driven by innovation and customer value.

Continue Reading
Intevity, a leading digital technology consultancy, has named co-founder George Jagodzinski Chief Executive Officer.
Intevity, a leading digital technology consultancy, has named co-founder George Jagodzinski Chief Executive Officer.

"We are in the golden age of digital transformation," said Jagodzinski. "While Intevity has been serving clients for nearly two decades, what's exciting to us is that we're still in the early stages of this shift, and Intevity is poised to dramatically scale our impact and value in the years ahead. While many firms provide digital products and services, Intevity stands alone as a collaborative partner to our clients, deeply understanding their needs and building tailor-made solutions to achieve their goals. We believe this bespoke, service-first approach will continue to stand apart as the age of digital transformation continues to accelerate."

Former CEO / Managing Partner, Ben Elmore, will move into the role of Chairman of the Board and collaborate with Jagodzinski to ensure a smooth transition.

"George has been integral to Intevity's success since the early days," said Elmore. "His deep passion for driving tangible success across partners, clients, and teams will lead this business to new heights. He's the right leader to carry Intevity into its next stage of growth."

Increased visibility will be a key part of Jagodzinski's growth strategy. "Right now we're the industry's best-kept secret, and we're going to change that by cultivating and strongly communicating our reputation as a highly respected, industry-renowned firm known for our innovation, impact, clients and alumni," said Jagodzinski.

Jagodzinski brings more than 25 years of experience to his new role of CEO, having led a range of initiatives across industries with brands including Under Armour, Sazerac, and Drizly as well as public sector efforts with governmental agencies, including the Department of Defense, Department of Labor, and Department of State.

About Intevity

Since 2003, Intevity has been delivering world-class service to Fortune 500 companies across financial services, healthcare, insurance, media, and retail as well as nonprofit and government agencies.

Intevity fuses integrated technology with strategic insight to ensure their partners evolve and thrive in a digital-first world. Whether it's an established enterprise struggling with legacy systems or a funded start-up aiming to scale rapidly, Intevity integrates solutions and platforms that resonate with each business's unique challenges and aspirations.

Their expertise allows them to scrutinize complex technical ecosystems while keeping an eye on the big picture. With a multidisciplinary approach, they engineer scalable, secure solutions that eradicate pain points and supercharge ROI.

Intevity was built on a remote work model from the outset. Their enduring 4.8-star Glassdoor rating is a reflection of the culture they've built – one that sparks innovation, attracts top-tier talent, and fuels the success of their partnerships.

SOURCE Intevity

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.