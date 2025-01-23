Intezer Doubled Customers and Increased Revenue by 250% in 2024 as Demand for AI-Powered Security Operations Spikes

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intezer , a leader in AI-powered technology for autonomous security operations, today announced a banner 2024, driven by the rapid adoption of its innovative solutions and the growing enterprise demand for agentic AI to transform security operations.

Key highlights from 2024 include:

2.5x annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth

Doubled the customer base

50% increase in team size

Implemented AI SOC in over 700 customer environments to date

This extraordinary growth solidifies Intezer's position as a frontrunner in the emerging autonomous security operations market. It also reflects a broader enterprise shift toward agentic AI, with Gartner predicting that by 2028, 33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI, up from less than 1% in 2024.

"Intezer has spent the past several years investing heavily in innovations that redefine what security operations can look like, and it's rewarding to see the market adopting this seismic shift toward AI SOC," said Itai Tevet, CEO and co-founder of Intezer. "Our mission to end the cybersecurity talent shortage is the foundation of our innovative AI technology, which enables teams to operate smarter, faster, and more efficiently. As agentic AI adoption accelerates, Intezer is uniquely positioned to help organizations navigate this transformative era so they can devote more resources to proactive security initiatives."

$33M Series C Funding Fueled Expansion

In 2024, Intezer raised $33 million in Series C funding, bringing its total capital raised to $60 million. Led by Norwest Venture Partners, the round also included participation from existing investors, including Intel Capital, OpenView, Magma, and Alon Cohen, founder of CyberArk.

This funding accelerates innovation in Intezer's Autonomous SOC platform and expands its go-to-market initiatives, further strengthening its leadership in the fast-growing agentic AI space.

Deloitte reports that over the past two years, investors have poured $2 billion into agentic AI startups, reflecting the immense demand for autonomous solutions that redefine how the enterprise operates.

Growth Powered by Innovation, Partnership, and Market Demand

Intezer's success in 2024 underscores its commitment to solving cybersecurity's most pressing challenges through advanced AI solutions. Key milestones in 2024 include:

Product Updates

New MSSP Capabilities : Intezer launched tailored solutions for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), enabling full automation of Tier 1 SOC tasks like alert triage and incident response. With multi-tenant support and high-volume alert processing, MSSPs can onboard new clients without additional staffing.

Intezer launched tailored solutions for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), enabling full automation of Tier 1 SOC tasks like alert triage and incident response. With multi-tenant support and high-volume alert processing, MSSPs can onboard new clients without additional staffing. Automated SIEM Alert Triage : Intezer expanded its platform to include AI-powered SIEM alert triage, addressing alert fatigue by autonomously investigating and prioritizing alerts across tools like Splunk and Microsoft Sentinel.

Strategic Partnerships

MSSP Expansion: Collaborations with leading MSSPs such as GMI , RSM and CarbonHelix brought AI-driven automation to a broader audience. These partnerships enhance the speed, accuracy, and cost-efficiency of security operations.

Collaborations with leading MSSPs such as , and brought AI-driven automation to a broader audience. These partnerships enhance the speed, accuracy, and cost-efficiency of security operations. Intezer x Tines : By integrating with Tines, Intezer further streamlined automation for MSSPs, accelerating response times without requiring custom development.

Improved Accessibility

Azure Marketplace Availability : Intezer's platform is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, simplifying deployment and integration for enterprises and MSSPs.

Platform Performance

Intezer's 2024 Metrics: Intezer's Autonomous SOC platform delivered remarkable results to customers in the past year. 3.81% escalation rate : Only a small fraction of alerts required human intervention. 97.7% accuracy for false positive identification : Nearly all non-threatening alerts were autonomously resolved. 93.45% true positive accuracy : Alerts flagged for escalation were validated with high precision. 2 minutes, 21 seconds average investigation time : Dramatically reduced mean time to respond (MTTR), with a median investigation time of just 15 seconds.

Intezer's Autonomous SOC platform delivered remarkable results to customers in the past year.

These results have earned glowing praise from security leaders. MGM Resorts International CTO Branden Newman said:

"I've looked at a lot of security solutions over the years, and the results from Intezer's AI-driven alert triage are actually amazing. Intezer integrates with all the modern security platforms, so teams have every alert fully investigated while enabling a fast time to respond. This technology is transformative for the efficiency and effectiveness of security operations."

For more updates on Intezer's impact in 2025 and to learn more about how agentic AI is shaping the future of security operations check out our blog .

About Intezer

Intezer is a leading provider of AI-powered technology for autonomous security operations, with a vision to solve talent shortages and skill gaps in the cybersecurity industry. Intezer built the Autonomous SOC Platform to investigate alerts, make triage decisions, and escalate findings about serious threats like an expert Tier 1 SOC analyst (but without burnout, skill gaps, and alert fatigue). Learn more at www.intezer.com .

