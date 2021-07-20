Intezer Expands Platform, Replacing Sandboxes and other Legacy Malware Analysis Solutions
New capabilities allow company to expand to mid-market and smaller-sized security teams
Jul 20, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intezer just gave malware analysis a fresh look with the addition of major new capabilities to its platform, Intezer Analyze. This expansion allows security teams to replace legacy malware analysis products and consolidate all necessary investigation tools into one offering.
"It was time for a breakthrough in the way security teams conduct malware analysis," said Itai Tevet, CEO and Co-founder of Intezer. "We created an all-in-one malware analysis experience with an emphasis on simplicity and consolidation of tools. IR and SOC analysts shouldn't have to pivot between multiple products just to accomplish a single investigation and now they don't have to."
Intezer helps some of the world's largest commercial brands automate their malware analysis and accelerate incident response. Government agencies also use the platform to attribute nation-state actors and research cybercrime trends. Intezer Analyze reduces the skills barrier for conducting malware analysis which has enabled Intezer to expand to mid-market opportunities and smaller-sized security teams.
In a blog post published today, Tevet explained, "Teams are discouraged by tools that provide information only experienced reverse engineers can understand. Incidents are being escalated from lower tiers too quickly because of this skills gap that exists. With Intezer Analyze users get reverse-engineer level insights in simple, easy to understand reports with the context needed to answer critical investigation questions."
Intezer was the first company to attribute WannaCry to North Korea and most recently identified REvil code used in the Kaseya software supply chain attack.
Intezer offers a free version where users can start by analyzing 50 files per month.
About Intezer
Intezer helps security teams detect, analyze and respond to malicious code. For more info visit www.intezer.com or follow the company on Twitter at @IntezerLabs.
