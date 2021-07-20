Intezer Expands Platform, Replacing Sandboxes and other Legacy Malware Analysis Solutions

Intezer helps companies automate malware analysis and accelerate incident response. Tweet this

Intezer helps some of the world's largest commercial brands automate their malware analysis and accelerate incident response. Government agencies also use the platform to attribute nation-state actors and research cybercrime trends. Intezer Analyze reduces the skills barrier for conducting malware analysis which has enabled Intezer to expand to mid-market opportunities and smaller-sized security teams.

In a blog post published today, Tevet explained, "Teams are discouraged by tools that provide information only experienced reverse engineers can understand. Incidents are being escalated from lower tiers too quickly because of this skills gap that exists. With Intezer Analyze users get reverse-engineer level insights in simple, easy to understand reports with the context needed to answer critical investigation questions."

Intezer was the first company to attribute WannaCry to North Korea and most recently identified REvil code used in the Kaseya software supply chain attack.

Intezer offers a free version where users can start by analyzing 50 files per month.

