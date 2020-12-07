Intezer Launches Community Edition of Intezer Protect

Intezer becomes the first Cloud Workload Protection provider to offer a free version Tweet this

After a few months in Beta, the community edition is now self-service and available to everyone. It takes just a few minutes to get started and users are not subject to a slowdown in performance or increased resource costs.

As the cloud revolution continues at full speed, attacks on the cloud are increasing—especially those on the Linux OS, which already powers 90% of all cloud infrastructure. Threat actors like TrickBot, Lazarus, and Turla are adapting their traditional Windows tools to target Linux-based servers in the cloud. Stantinko and IPStorm are recent examples of this transition.

With strong Linux threat detection, low overhead and no impact on production performance, Intezer Protect is designed to overcome some of the challenges typically associated with runtime cloud workload protection solutions.

"Intezer has always valued giving back to the community with free and transparent access to our products," said Itai Tevet, CEO and Co-founder of Intezer. "I'm excited for security and DevOps teams to see firsthand how Intezer Protect suits the needs of modern cloud infrastructure."

Intezer was recently named one of CRN's 10 Hottest Cloud Security Startups . The company was also recognized as a key player in Gartner's Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms, just four months after being introduced to the market.

Divulging the genetic origins of software, Intezer is innovating threat detection and response. Intezer offers advanced solutions for detecting modern cyber attacks, while providing deep context for effective response. For more info, visit www.intezer.com or follow the company on Twitter at @IntezerLabs .

