Intezyne Promotes Adam Carie, PhD to Director, Product Development

TAMPA, Fla., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Intezyne, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel anti-cancer therapies, announced that it has promoted Adam Carie, PhD to Director, Product Development. In his new role, Dr. Carie will help identify compelling product development opportunities, lead internal formulation efforts for potential product candidates, and manage relationships with key external development partners.

"Since joining the company in 2008, Dr. Carie has been an integral part of the development of our current clinical and preclinical assets," said E. Russell McAllister, President and CEO of Intezyne. "Leveraging our extensive laboratory resources and our development expertise, we are able to rapidly formulate and optimize potential product candidates, creating a significant competitive advantage over slower and less nimble biopharmaceutical companies. Within a matter of weeks, we have taken products from concept to in vivo studies, a feat that has astounded both me and potential partners. As Intezyne transitioned from a research and development company to a clinical-stage oncology company, Dr. Carie contributed significantly while concurrently gaining invaluable practical development experience. I look forward enthusiastically to Dr. Carie's continued efforts creating new and exciting collaboration opportunities for Intezyne as Director of Product Development."

Intezyne currently has two clinical-stage programs: IT-139, a novel Cancer Resistance Pathway (CRP) inhibitor for the treatment of pancreatic, gastric and other cancers in combination with existing anti-cancer therapies, and IT-141, a novel topoisomerase I (TOP-I) inhibitor for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancers. IT-139 was granted an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) in pancreatic cancer in early 2017, and Intezyne expects to initiate one or more Phase 1/2 studies of IT-139 by early 2019.

"I embrace the opportunity to expand my role within Intezyne and continue to build out a product portfolio focused on improving treatment options and quality of life for cancer patients," said Dr. Carie. "I have enjoyed contributing to the development of IT-141 from concept to clinic, and I am excited about working closely with the rest of the Intezyne team to successfully develop other new products in the future. With deep expertise in polymer and noble metal chemistry, drug product formulation and optimization, and manufacturing process development, we are in an excellent position to efficiently advance both new and existing assets while minimizing risk along the development path."

