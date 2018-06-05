InTheBlack EMEA 2018 To Feature Speakers From Deloitte, EY And SAP, Plus Clients Asahi, Balfour Beatty, Deutsche Börse, Equinor And QAD

The 2-day conference will feature speakers from regional BlackLine customers, including Asahi, Balfour Beatty, Deutsche Börse, Equinor and QAD, with representatives from each sharing best practices learned by automating critical F&A processes using BlackLine's cloud platform. Thought leaders from Deloitte, EY and SAP also will provide insight on leveraging technology to streamline F&A operations.

A key theme for this year's conference is Continuous Accounting, an advance over the traditional record-to-report process where real-time automation, controls and period-end tasks are embedded within day-to-day activities enabling companies to continually capture, validate and analyze financial data in a timely and precise manner. Attendees of ITB EMEA 2018 will learn first-hand how leading-edge organizations that adopt a Continuous Accounting model are transforming their F&A departments.

In addition to keynotes from BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker and other BlackLine experts, Freek Vermeulen, professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship at the London Business School, will deliver a leadership keynote on strategies for growth and strategic innovation.

F&A professionals from other BlackLine customers around the world are registered to attend, joining BlackLine's team of experts in London. As part of the company's ongoing commitment to strengthen its global operations to provide clients everywhere with superior service, BlackLine has designed the 2-day event as an interactive session for attendees to share their ideas on how F&A can get the most value out of the BlackLine platform.

Both new and experienced users who attend the London sessions will be given an opportunity to:

Learn best practices from BlackLine's team of experts and other customers

Hear how experienced users from other regional companies creatively use BlackLine

Preview upcoming software enhancements

Directly influence the product direction going forward

ITB EMEA 2018 will be held Wednesday to Thursday, 13-14 June, at Bishopsgate London. For more information, go here.

About BlackLine

BlackLine is a provider of cloud-based solutions that transform Finance and Accounting (F&A) by automating, centralizing and streamlining financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key F&A processes for large and midsize organizations. Designed to complement virtually all ERP and other financial systems including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLine increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform.

Enabling customers to move beyond outdated processes and point solutions to a Continuous Accounting model, in which real-time automation, controls and period-end tasks are embedded within day-to-day activities, BlackLine helps companies modernize accounting operations with intelligent automation, ensuring more accurate and insightful financial statements and a more efficient financial close. More than 2,200 companies with users in approximately 150 countries around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements.

BlackLine is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its 2017 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) and as a pioneer in the cloud market for enhanced financial control and automation of FCPM.

Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.blackline.com.

