InTheMarket Launches Interactive LOI Platform for CRE Leasing Brokers and Landlords

ITM Now Open to All Commercial Real Estate Brokers and Landlords in the United States

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InTheMarket (ITM), a new interactive deal platform for the CRE leasing industry, has soft launched its beta platform today, the company announced. ITM streamlines the LOI and transaction process for the commercial real estate leasing industry, delivering speed and data-capture to an analog and antiquated process.

Cofounders and CRE Industry Veterans Steven Renbaum and Michelle Berliner

ITM is revolutionizing how deals are initiated, negotiated, and closed, accelerating the administrative tasks around drafting LOIs, proposals, and responses. The ITM platform captures negotiated deal terms and tracks every change in real-time, facilitating on-demand cashflows, NER calculations, comparison matrices, and deal activity reports.

"The platform is going to materially improve the way brokers and landlords negotiate lease terms, from initial proposal to the final term sheet, making the process easier and faster," said Steven Renbaum, InTheMarket's co-founder and longtime CRE veteran. "Every piece of real estate deal data we consume today is manually entered, leaving wide-open the opportunity for data manipulation, or just plain user error," Renbaum continued. "ITM makes data entry obsolete and delivers a new layer of transparency and integrity to the deal data originated on the platform."

The development of the platform was the culmination of hands-on broker and landlord input over the past 24 months and was aided by a veteran team of advisors, including senior executives in the CRE, PropTech, and other tech industries.

Cofounder Michelle Berliner predicts, "ITM's modern and real-time deal experience will have an immediate impact on an industry that's ripe for innovation. With a focus on speed, transparency, and data, this platform is the future of commercial leasing."

InTheMarket is now available in all markets across the US. To learn more about InTheMarket and start a free trial, please visit https://www.inthemarket.com/

About InTheMarket:

Based in New York City, InTheMarket was founded by Steven Renbaum and Michelle Berliner, both veterans of the New York commercial real estate industry. Renbaum is a former office broker who spent the past 17 years representing tenants and landlords in New York City. Renbaum also previously launched the PR SaaS platform Critical Mention (acquired by Onclusive) and alternative lending platform Loanzy. Berliner spent the past 25 years in CRE having run asset management within Brookfield Asset Management and other leading industry brands, managing assets from acquisition to exit and specializing in leasing and turnarounds. She was named one of Bisnow's 50 Most Powerful Women in NYC Commercial Real Estate. Michelle is a graduate of NJIT and Columbia Business School.

Contact:

Merrie Pedersen, 8455367842, [email protected]

SOURCE InTheMarket (ITM)