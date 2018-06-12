Intigral Chooses ARRIS to Launch Jawwy TV Home Entertainment Service

ARRIS's VIP4302W OTT set-top, with the widely deployed KreaTV® HTML5-based middleware platform, will power the Jawwy TV service. In addition, Intigral plans to also bring the service to Kuwait and Bharain in the coming months as part of the company's expansion into international markets.

The Jawwy TV launch will also mark an important commercial milestone for Intigral and Saudi Telecom. The project will contribute to the Saudi government's National Transformation Program 2020, which aims to boost Saudi Arabia's digital infrastructure, skills and inclusion rate.

"Intigral's strategic partnership with ARRIS underpins our vision for a new era in entertainment across Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and beyond," said Intigral CEO Hamoud Al Rumayan. "We needed a partner for Jawwy TV that could deliver market-leading OTT set-tops at scale, a world-class customer experience, and the back-end infrastructure and expertise to support both—and ARRIS was the obvious choice. Together, we're building a new paradigm for entertainment that will guide our international expansion."

"Intigral selected ARRIS for our ability to provide the technology, scale and expertise to deliver a world-class entry into the entertainment market," said Steve McCaffery, ARRIS President and Managing Director. "We look forward to building on our long track record of success with Intigral to launch Jawwy TV and create a next-generation entertainment platform to serve its growing base of customers."

About Intigral

Intigral is a leading provider of IP video products and billing services in the MENA region. Launched in 2009, the company delivers fully customizable digital entertainment and sports solutions on a scalable, cloud-based platform. Intigral offers clients a full suite of end-to-end solutions, including consultancy and business planning, content acquisition, technical development and integration, video operations and delivery, and ongoing after-sales support.

For more information on Intigral, go to www.intigral.net

About ARRIS Global Services

ARRIS Global Services helps customers plan, design, implement and operate their networks and business processes. Services include installation of network elements; operational, technology and strategic consulting; staff augmentation; strategic outsourcing; and defining and integrating complex, multi-vendor solutions.

About ARRIS

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) is powering a smart, connected world. The company's leading hardware, software and services transform the way that people and businesses stay informed, entertained and connected. For more information, visit www.arris.com.

