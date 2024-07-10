Intimate Apparel Market size is set to grow by USD 49.8 billion from 2024-2028, Preference for visually appealing intimate apparel among fashion-conscious customers, especially women to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global intimate apparel market size is estimated to grow by USD 49.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.09% during the forecast period. The customization of intimate apparel plays a pivotal role in shaping market demand, particularly amidst a growing preference for visually appealing and personalized products among fashion-conscious consumers, predominantly women. Customization not only enhances consumer satisfaction by meeting individual preferences and sizes but also aligns with the rising trend of athleisure in the industry. However, the market faces challenges such as intense competition due to fewer barriers to new entrants. Key players like Victoria's Secret, Hanesbrands, and Chantelle SA continually innovate to maintain market relevance amid dynamic consumer preferences and competitive pressures.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global intimate apparel market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Lower inner wear, Upper inner wear, Sleepwear and loungewear, Thermal wear, and Others), Gender (Female and Male), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled American Eagle Outfitters Inc., BAREWEB INC., Chantelle SA, Debenhams Plc, Embry Holdings Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Hanky Panky Ltd., Jockey International Inc., Lise Charmel, Marks and Spencer Group plc, MAS Holdings Pvt. Ltd., PVH Corp., Shenzhen Huijie Group Co. Ltd., Sockkobe Co. Ltd., Stella McCartney Ltd., Triumph Intertrade AG, Urban Outfitters Inc., Victorias Secret and Co., Wacoal Holdings Corp., and Zivame Platform

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Intimate apparel, once considered a mere necessity, has transformed into a fashionable category, particularly among women. The evolution of this market has led key manufacturers to expand their offerings beyond traditional lingerie to versatile and stylish innerwear. One such trending product is sports bras, which have gained popularity due to their comfort, functionality, and fashion appeal. As consumers increasingly seek better performance from their clothing, manufacturers are responding with innovative fabrics and designs to cater to various cup shapes and absorb perspiration effectively. Chantelle, for instance, has introduced high-impact sports bras suitable for work, gym, yoga, and other activities. To meet the growing demand, competitors are forming strategic partnerships with each other and with yoga apparel specialists.

The Intimate Apparel Market is thriving, with a focus on aesthetic value and fabric behavior driving trends. Yarns and treatment processes are key areas of innovation. Online selling is growing, particularly among the female segment, who value convenience. However, counterfeit products pose a challenge, with brick-and-mortar stores offering expertise and authenticity. International brands dominate, offering undergarments like corsets, personal clothing items, and foundation pieces for women and men. Bodily excretions and friction are considerations for fabric selection. Seasonal swings impact retail stocks, with outer clothing, thermals, hosiery, and sleep lingerie popular. Working women make up a significant portion of the market, with bras, vests, and undershirts in high demand. Intimate clothing includes items for the torso, waist, legs, and genital and buttocks areas. Underwear, lingerie, and outerwear are essential components of this market. International brands cater to both genders, with items designed for various body components and occasions.

Market Challenges

The Intimate Apparel Market is characterized by a significant number of key players, including AEO Management, Berkshire Hathaway, Hanesbrands, Jockey International, PVH, and L Brands. Over the past five years, new entrants such as e-retailers, private labels, and start-ups like ADOREME.COM have emerged, offering luxury lingerie at competitive prices. This has led to intense competition and price wars among manufacturers. To differentiate their products, key players focus on comfort level, fabric quality, price, and variety. However, due to the price wars, some manufacturers may compromise on quality, potentially impacting consumer satisfaction.

The Intimate Apparel Market encompasses various clothing items such as undershirts, vests, lingerie, thermals, hosiery, sleep lingerie, bras, and panties for both men and women. Challenges in this market include seasonal swings, retail stocks, and the working women population's growing demand for comfortable and high-quality undergarments. Body parts like buttocks, waist, legs, and torso require specific attention in fabric quality. Comfort is key, with briefs, bras, and boxers leading the segment. Bust-sized bras, medical fabrics, and outer garments add value through thermal, sensorial, and motion benefits. Men's intimate apparel includes vests, boxer shorts, and boxer briefs. Market shifts require adaptability to meet consumer preferences and seasonal demands.

Segment Overview

This intimate apparel market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Lower inner wear

1.2 Upper inner wear

1.3 Sleepwear and loungewear

1.4 Thermal wear

1.5 Others Gender 2.1 Female

2.2 Male Distribution Channel 3.1 Offline

3.2 Online Geography 4.1 APAC

4.2 Europe

4.3 North America

4.4 South America

4.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Lower inner wear- The Intimate Apparel Market refers to the production and sale of undergarments and related products. This industry caters to the demand for bras, panties, shapewear, and other related items. Key players in this market include Hanesbrands, Victoria's Secret, and Wacoal. Consumers' preferences for comfort, style, and affordability drive market growth. The market size was valued at USD32.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD44.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The market expansion is attributed to increasing consumer awareness, changing fashion trends, and rising disposable income.

Research Analysis

The Intimate Apparel Market encompasses a range of personal clothing designed to be worn close to the body, including undergarments like corsets, bras, and foundation pieces for both men and women. These clothing items serve various functions, from providing support and shaping to enhancing thermal value and sensorial comfort. They come in various forms, such as tight-fitting dress garments and outerwear, designed to minimize friction and prevent bodily excretions from staining outer clothing. The market also includes a wide array of fabrics, yarns, and treatment processes to cater to diverse consumer preferences, focusing on factors like fabric behavior, thermal value, motion value, aesthetic value, and sensorial value. Intimate apparel is often considered a second skin, providing both functionality and comfort to the wearer. The market caters to different body parts, including the waist, legs, and torso, and includes a vast range of clothing items, from undershirts to outer garments.

Market Research Overview

The Intimate Apparel Market encompasses a wide range of personal clothing designed to provide comfort and support beneath outer garments. This market includes various types of undergarments such as corsets, foundation pieces, and lingerie for both men and women. For women, this market includes bras, panties, drawers, shorts, sleep lingerie, and shape wear. Men's intimate apparel includes vests, boxer shorts, boxer briefs, and briefs. Seasonal swings and retail stocks are significant factors influencing the market. Comfort and fabric quality are crucial considerations for consumers. The briefs segment is a major contributor to the market, with bust-sized bras and medical fabrics also gaining popularity. Intimate clothing for women is often referred to as a "second skin," providing thermal value, sensorial value, motion value, and aesthetic value. The market caters to various body parts, including the genital, buttocks, and waist. The market experiences seasonal shifts, with retailers stocking up on comfortable undergarments for different weather conditions. Online selling and brick-and-mortar stores coexist, with female expertise playing a crucial role in sales. International brands dominate the market, but counterfeit products pose a challenge. Fabric behavior, yarns, and treatment processes are essential factors influencing the market. The market includes various clothing items, from corsets to thermals, hosiery, and outerwear. Ultimately, the intimate apparel market prioritizes comfort, functionality, and aesthetics.

