Intimate Apparel Market Size to Grow by USD 57.34 billion | Lower Inner Wear to be Highest Revenue-generating Product Segment | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The preference for visually appealing intimate apparel among fashion-conscious customers, especially women, is driving the global intimate apparel market growth. The increase in the number of working women, the rise in demand from developing countries, and the recovery from the negative impacts of the pandemic are some of the drivers of the market growth. The demand for luxury, premium, and high-fashion women's intimate apparel products has also increased. Such factors will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Fewer barriers to new entrants, leading to intense competition among key brands, are challenging the global intimate apparel market growth. The market is dominated by a large number of players, including AEO Management, Berkshire Hathaway, Hanesbrands, Jockey International, PVH, and L Brands. In addition, many start-ups, including ADOREME.COM, have entered the market and are selling luxury lingerie at low prices, primarily through e-retailing. There is intense competition due to the presence of many players, which in turn, has resulted in price wars.

Market Segmentation

The intimate apparel market report is segmented by product (lower inner wear, upper inner wear, sleepwear and loungewear, thermal wear, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By product, the lower innerwear segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the launch of sustainable and innovative briefs. For instance, in January 2022, Modibodi EU announced the launch of the world's first biodegradable period and pee-proof underwear for women.

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the intimate apparel market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.



BAREWEB INC.



Chantelle SA



Debenhams Plc



Embry Holdings Ltd.



Hanesbrands Inc.



Hanky Panky Ltd.



Jockey International Inc.



Lise Charmel



Marks and Spencer Plc



MAS Holdings Pvt Ltd.



PVH Corp.



Shenzhen Huijie Group Co. Ltd.



Sockkobe Co. Ltd.



Stella McCartney Ltd.



Triumph Intertrade AG



Urban Outfitters Inc.



Victorias Secret and Co.



Wacoal Holdings Corp.



Zivame Platform

Intimate Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 57.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Eagle Outfitters Inc., BAREWEB INC., Chantelle SA, Debenhams Plc, Embry Holdings Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Hanky Panky Ltd., Jockey International Inc., Lise Charmel, Marks and Spencer Plc, MAS Holdings Pvt Ltd., PVH Corp., Shenzhen Huijie Group Co. Ltd., Sockkobe Co. Ltd., Stella McCartney Ltd., Triumph Intertrade AG, Urban Outfitters Inc., Victorias Secret and Co., Wacoal Holdings Corp., and Zivame Platform Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.3 Lower inner wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Upper inner wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Sleepwear and loungewear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Thermal wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Gender

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Gender

6.3 Female - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Male - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Gender

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

12.4 Embry Holdings Ltd.

12.5 Hanesbrands Inc.

12.6 Hanky Panky Ltd.

12.7 Jockey International Inc.

12.8 PVH Corp.

12.9 Sockkobe Co. Ltd.

12.10 Stella McCartney Ltd.

12.11 Urban Outfitters Inc.

12.12 Wacoal Holdings Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

