Intimate, Immersive, and Innovative: Tickets On Sale Now for TOMORROW X TOGETHER's VR Concert in Movie Theaters Presented by AmazeVR

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen Z Icons TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI) start ticket sales today for their first VR Concert Theater Tour 'HYPERFOCUS : TOMORROW X TOGETHER VR CONCERT' at 10 AM local at txt-vrconcert.com.

In a newly released video that includes exclusive clips of the concert, TOMORROW X TOGETHER give fans a glimpse of what's in store. The leading band of Gen Z shares "We are physically very far from each other, but we've been working hard to meet you in a new way". The members alert fans not to be surprised when they make eye contact.

The video also showcases AmazeVR's new feature where fans can choose a member to lead them on a special journey. This is an innovative VR feature debuting in 'HYPERFOCUS'. AmazeVR stated, "In this theater tour, we aimed to provide a differentiated experience where every fan has a memorable journey with their favorite member of TXT."

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's VR concert 'HYPERFOCUS' will premiere in select U.S. cities, with expanded availability in more cities globally soon.

Aug 8 - Aug 21: Los Angeles, CA @ CGV Los Angeles 3

@ CGV Los Angeles 3 Aug 23 - Sep 1 : Buena Park, CA @ CGV Buena Park 8

@ CGV Buena Park 8 Sep 5 - Sep 22: Houston, TX @ Cinemark Tinseltown Houston

@ Cinemark Tinseltown Houston Sep 26 - Oct 13 : Chicago, IL @ Landmark Century Centre Cinema

Chicago, IL @ Landmark Century Centre Cinema Oct 17 - Nov 10 : New York, NY @ LOOK Cinemas W57

Each ticket purchase comes with a HYPERFOCUS Package which includes exclusive photo cards and an official commemorative VR Concert Ticket.

Gen Z Icons TOMORROW X TOGETHER are currently enthralling fans on their third world tour 'ACT : PROMISE,' currently making their way across Japan for their debut dome tour featuring eight performances across four cities—Tokyo on July 10 & 11, Osaka on July 27 & 28, Aichi on August 4 & 5, and Fukuoka on September 14 & 25.

About AmazeVR:

AmazeVR is a VR concert platform company that brings fans closer to artists than ever before. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Seoul, AmazeVR creates experiences with renowned, bold artists, featuring crystal-clear visuals and unprecedented proximity through live-action 3D footage combined with virtual environments using proprietary AI modules and Unreal Engine-based VFX pipeline. AmazeVR creates VR concerts with fantastical new worlds that are widely accessible to fans and distributed through movie theaters and headset devices including Meta Quest, Apple Vision Pro, and other home XR headsets. For more information, visit amazevr.com.

ABOUT TOMORROW X TOGETHER:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER—consisting of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI—established themselves as Gen Z icons through a compelling catalog of music that represents the common experiences and emotions of today's youth. The quintet's 4th Mini Album minisode 2: Thursday's Child (May 2022 release) debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and charted for 14 weeks, while 5th Mini Album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION (January 2023 release) debuted at #1. In July 2022, TXT became the first K-pop group to perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago and returned a year later in August 2023 to become the first K-pop group to headline the festival. Notably, TOMORROW X TOGETHER have been nominated for prestigious awards, such as the American Music Awards and People's Choice Awards, and won Best Asia Act at the 2022 MTV EMAs (Best Asia Act) and Push Performance of the Year at the 2023 MTV VMAs (PUSH Performance of the Year). The band recently released their highly-anticipated 6th Mini Album minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1.

