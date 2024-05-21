INTIMATE MEMOIR CHRONICLES A WOMAN'S JOURNEY WITH A MYSTERIOUS ILLNESS AND HER PERSONAL DECISION TO END HER LIFE AT DIGNITAS

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new memoir released today by Amplify Publishing chronicles one woman's years of battling a complex illness and her choice to end her life. This extraordinary and intimate book, written in the months before her death, bravely explores the profound question: How much suffering is enough?

"Traveling Solo: A Life Well Lived, A Death Well Planned" is available now.

Authored by sustainability and equality advocate Diana Williams , Traveling Solo: A Life Well Lived, A Death Well Planned follows her decades-long search for a correct diagnosis and effective treatment. Countless specialists gave momentary hope, but one-by-one failed, leaving Williams in a limbo of suffering. Rather than face a life of increasing pain and disability, and after deep contemplation, Williams chose assisted dying at the Swiss nonprofit, Dignitas.

Traveling Solo raises questions, too often asked in silence: What makes life worth living? How much can one person bear? Most of all, should we afford humans the choice to end their lives on their own terms?

Diane Rehm, award-winning journalist and host of the podcast On My Mind says Traveling Solo is "a timely book as the issue of taking control of one's final days is debated around the world." While Mel Robbins, New York Times bestselling author and host of the award-winning Mel Robbins Podcast, calls the book "a raw and revealing look at the complexity of love, life, and death."

Diana Williams was the founder and executive director of Prison to Employment Connection, a nonprofit organization that provides job readiness training at California's San Quentin State Prison. She previously worked for more than twenty years in fundraising for organizations, including the Environmental Defense Fund and the Coral Reef Alliance. Williams's work stemmed from her profound interest in creating a more equitable and sustainable world. She held an M.A. in counseling psychology from Columbia University, was a certified life coach, and served as a hospice counselor at Marin General Hospital. Her greatest accomplishments, however, are her two daughters, who light up the world. Learn more at her website: https://travelingsolobook.com .

Traveling Solo: A Life Well Lived, A Death Well Planned is on sale now through Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and Amplify Publishing .

