Intimate Wash Market size to grow by USD 174.38 million from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the changing consumer perception of feminine hygiene products - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global intimate wash market size is estimated to increase by USD 174.38 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period. One of the major factors fueling growth in the intimate wash market is the changing consumer perception of feminine hygiene products. There is a rapid increase in the number of working women due to urbanization in developing countries and hectic lifestyles. Improving literacy rates among women has led to an awareness of feminine hygiene products. Many women prefer to use intimate wash products to decrease vaginal discharge and the chances of infections. The rise in the number of working women and their growing disposable income allow them to spend more on personal hygiene products. The increasing use of intimate wash products among sportswomen and the publicity about intimate wash products further drive their adoption among women. Thus, the rise in the number of working women and sportswomen drives the demand for intimate wash products. Discover some insights on market size during the forecast period (2021 to 2026) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intimate Wash Market 2022-2026

Intimate Wash Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channels (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for the global intimate wash market growth during the forecast period. Manufacturers sell their products through specialty stores and retailing formats such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, and department stores. Retailers are introducing new business and retail strategies, such as better pricing strategies and wider assortments, due to the declining preference for offline shopping and the need to survive in a competitive market. As a part of the marketing and offline sales strategy, resellers place attractive displays that generate strong sales.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global intimate wash market.

North America is estimated to account for 31% of the global intimate wash market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for intimate wash products in the region. Market growth in this region is estimated to be faster than the growth of the market in any other region. The rapid product penetration and ease of availability of these products across the region facilitate the intimate wash market growth in North America during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters - Download a Sample Report

Intimate wash market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global intimate wash market is fragmented with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer intimate wash in the market are Biozoc Inc, Combe Inc., Corman SpA, Healthy Hoohoo, Imbue Natural, INLIFE Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Ketzet Ltd, Kimberly Clark Corp., Laclede Inc., Lemisol Corp., Lifeon Labs Pvt. Ltd., Nutraceutical Corp., Ontex BV, Oriflame Holding AG, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sanofi SA, The Honey Pot Co. LLC, Unilever PLC, Walgreen Co., and Zeta Farmaceutici Spa and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Biozoc Inc. - The company offers an herbal vaginal wash.

The company offers an herbal vaginal wash. Combe Inc. - The company offers intimate wash products such as coconut hibiscus wash, rose wash, mini wipes, dry wash, and others.

The company offers intimate wash products such as coconut hibiscus wash, rose wash, mini wipes, dry wash, and others. Corman SpA - The company offers intimate wash products under various brands namely, Linfagel and Floragel.

The company offers intimate wash products under various brands namely, Linfagel and Floragel. For details on vendors and their offerings – Request a sample report

Intimate Wash Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The rising popularity of organic products is an intimate wash market trend that is expected to have a positive impact during the forecast period. People generally prefer organic products when compared to inorganic products. Most consumers in developed countries prefer high-quality intimate wash products that are made from organic materials. One out of five people who use intimate wash products is vulnerable to bacterial vaginosis and other infections. Approximately 84% of users are unaware of exposure to such infections. Almost 95% of all organic intimate washes provide a safe and healthy alternative to conventional intimate washes with their properties such as being free from petrochemicals, parabens, glycerin, and animal products. Hence, factors such as innovations are expected to increase the adoption of organic products.

Major challenges -

The presence of colorants is expected to be a major challenge impeding the intimate wash market growth during the forecast period. The artificial colors used in intimate wash products cause irritation and increase the chances of infections, as reflected in a recent petition filed to the FDA regarding clear safety guidelines on the use of colorants in feminine care products. Some of the effects of colorants are rashes, bleeding, and vaginal discomfort. For instance, in 2014, the FDA launched a complaint against Laclede Inc. (Laclede) for its Luvena vaginal prebiotic products. The FDA claimed that the products were not healthy for internal use. Such complaints may have a negative impact on brands. Hence, factors such as the presence of colorants may impede the market growth of intimate wash products during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Intimate Wash Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the intimate wash market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the intimate wash market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the intimate wash market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of intimate wash market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The women's intimate care products market size is expected to increase to USD 741.84 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%. A key factor driving the global women's intimate care products market growth is product premiumization due to product innovation and portfolio extension owing to rising competition and high demand.

The maternity intimate wear market is projected to grow by USD 254.64 million with a CAGR of 2.56% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The growing online sales are one of the key factors driving the growth of the maternity intimate wear market.

Intimate Wash Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 174.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth of 2021-2022 (%) 5.4 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Biozoc Inc, Combe Inc., Corman SpA, Healthy Hoohoo, Imbue Natural, INLIFE Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Ketzet Ltd, Kimberly Clark Corp., Laclede Inc., Lemisol Corp., Lifeon Labs Pvt. Ltd., Nutraceutical Corp., Ontex BV, Oriflame Holding AG, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sanofi SA, The Honey Pot Co. LLC, Unilever PLC, Walgreen Co., and Zeta Farmaceutici Spa Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Staples market reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Biozoc Inc

Exhibit 89: Biozoc Inc - Overview



Exhibit 90: Biozoc Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Biozoc Inc - Key offerings

10.4 Combe Inc.

Exhibit 92: Combe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Combe Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Combe Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Corman SpA

Exhibit 95: Corman SpA - Overview



Exhibit 96: Corman SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Corman SpA - Key offerings

10.6 Ketzet Ltd

Exhibit 98: Ketzet Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 99: Ketzet Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Ketzet Ltd - Key offerings

10.7 Laclede Inc.

Exhibit 101: Laclede Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Laclede Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Laclede Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Nutraceutical Corp.

Exhibit 104: Nutraceutical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Nutraceutical Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Nutraceutical Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Exhibit 107: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Sanofi SA

Exhibit 111: Sanofi SA - Overview



Exhibit 112: Sanofi SA - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Sanofi SA - Key news



Exhibit 114: Sanofi SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Sanofi SA - Segment focus

10.11 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 116: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 117: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 119: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

10.12 Zeta Farmaceutici Spa

Exhibit 121: Zeta Farmaceutici Spa - Overview



Exhibit 122: Zeta Farmaceutici Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Zeta Farmaceutici Spa - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio