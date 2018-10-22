Intimate Wear Market by Gender, Age Group, Price, Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Intimate Wear Market by Gender (Women and Men), Age Group (13 - 17 Years, 18 - 35 Years, and 36 Years & Above), Price (Luxury, Super-Premium, Premium, Medium, Economy, and Low), Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandizers, Mono brand Stores, Specialized Stores, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025



Intimate Wear Market Overview :



As intimate wear or apparels are worn as second layer of clothes, it is also referred as second skin. Predominantly, intimate wear is used to alter body shape and maintain personal hygiene. Initially, lingerie was a term for intimate wear worn by women. However, etymology has changed with the emergence of brands, such as Menagerie, that focus on the male intimate wear. Although intimate wear seldom received attention; yet the changing perspective of intimate wear from need-based to aspiration-based results in surge in demand for these apparels. The focus has drifted from only durability and comfort to fashion.



Factors such as changes in lifestyle, rise in awareness regarding hygiene, change in demographic dividend, and customization of product portfolios boost the growth of the intimate wear market. In addition, high fashion consciousness among women is also expected to propel this market. However, prevalence of dermatological conditions in some cases has affected the growth of this market. However, enhancing the fabric being used to manufacture intimate wear offers promising opportunities for the market players.



Furthermore, the market has witnessed a growth in trend of use of stretchable fabric by key players. For instance, Jockey is planning to cater to the rise in demand for stretchable fabric as the fabric offers extra comfort and fitting. Moreover, initiatives taken by government of developing countries such as India has made this market more profitable for market players. For instance, â€œMake in Indiaâ€? campaign by the Indian government attracts international brands to set up their manufacturing plants in India as this is expected to reduce the cost of operation. Similarly, the U.S. government has designed an innerwear equipped with sensors, to get data about fightersâ€™ wellbeing during war. These inner wears are designed in response to rise in rate of pelvic injuries among the armed forces at war zone. Use of manufacturing undergarments with such innovative concepts by industry players is expected to help consumers track health issues as well as provide extra protection.



The global intimate wear market is analyzed by gender, age, price, distribution channel, and region. Based on gender, it is broadly categorized for women and men. Furthermore, women intimate wear comprises shapewear, sleepwear, sportswear, and maternity wear, while for men, it includes vests, briefs, and others. Based on age, the market is divided into age groups of 13â€"17 years, 18â€"35 years, and 36 years & above. Based on price, intimate wears are categorized into luxury, super-premium, premium, medium, economy, and low. Different distribution channels taking part in the supply chain management are mass merchandizers, specialized stores, mono brand stores, and others. Based on region, the market has been analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).



The top market players in the global intimate wear market include L Brand Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., American Eagle Outfitters (Aerie), Hanes Brands Inc., Jockey International Inc., Triumph International Ltd., Hanky Panky Ltd., PVH Corporation, MAS Holdings Ltd., and Chantelle SA.



Key Benefits for Intimate Wear Market :



This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global intimate wear market size from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions have been mapped based on their market shares.

Porterâ€™s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and the suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier buyer network.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global intimate wear market is provided.

An in-depth analysis of the market assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

The report includes details of the analysis of the regional and global markets, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.



Intimate Wear Key Market Segments :



By Gender

Women



Lingerie



Shapewear



Sleepwear



Sportswear



Maternity wear



Men



Vests



Briefs



Regular Briefs



Boxer Briefs



Boxer Shorts



Trunks Briefs



Others



By Age Group

13â€"17 Years



18â€"35 Years



36 Years & AboveÂ



By Price

Luxury



Super-premium



Premium



Medium



Economy



Low



By Distribution Channel

Mass Merchandizers



Mono Brand Stores



Specialized Stores



Others



By Region

North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



France



Germany



UK



Italy



Russia



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



Rest of APAC



LAMEA



Latin America



Middle East



Africa



OTHER PLAYERS



Other prominent players in intimate wear market are as follows.



Beijing Bird Fibrils Garments



Bare Necessities Inc.



Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings



JC Penny Co.



Lise Charmel Lingerie SA



Shenzhen Maniform Lingerie Co. Ltd.,



Beijing Tinsino Clothing Co Ltd Tinsino



Stella McCartney Ltd



Wacoal Corporation



Urban Outfitters Inc.



Wolf Lingerie Ltd.



Shenzhen Huijie Group Co., Ltd.



*Profiles of these players are not included in the report, but can be included on request





