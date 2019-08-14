Intimate Wears Market Size Analysis & Forecasts, 2019-2023 | Key Players Profiled: Schiesser, Jockey, Triumph, Hanesbrands, Hanes, Kiabi, Oysho: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Intimate Wears Market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Intimate wear implies undergarments for women and men. Visually attractive undergarments for women are termed as "Lingerie". Factors such as an increase in consciousness regarding hygiene, customization of product portfolios, changes in lifestyle, and surge in national per capita disposable income are expected to drive the market.

In addition, development in fashion sense among the young generation is likely to drive the intimate wears market in the forthcoming period. On the other hand, the incidence of dermal infections in intimate apparel wearers is anticipated to hinder the market growth in the future.

Intimate wear market is segmented by gender type, age group, application, and geography. The market is segmented based on gender type as women and men. The "women" segment accounts for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come.

Intimate wears market is segmented based on age group as 18 - 35 years, 13 - 17 years, and 36 years & above. The market is segmented based on price as super-premium, luxury, premium, economy, medium, and low. The intimate wears market is segmented based on distribution channel as mono-brand stores, mass merchandisers, specialized stores, and others. The "specialized store" segment accounts for a major share in the market. It is likely to witness remarkable growth in the years to come.

Intimate wears market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. Asia-Pacific is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain its dominance in the forecast period owing to factors such as strong infrastructure, skilled labor, and low manufacturing price. Asia-Pacific is followed by the North American region owing to surge in national per capita.

Leading players operating in the intimate wear market include Berkshire Hathaway Inc., L Brand Inc., Hanes Brands Inc., American Eagle Outfitters (Aerie), Jockey International Inc., Hanky Panky Ltd., Triumph International Ltd., PVH Corporation, Chantelle SA, and MAS Holdings Ltd. The leading companies are involved in partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Intimate Wears in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

and ( , UAE, , and ) Global Intimate Wears market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Triumph



Marks & Spencer



Kiabi



Hunkemoller



Calzedonia



Chantelle Group



Hanesbrands



PVH Corp



Hanes



Schiesser



JoJo Maman Bebe



Fruit of The Loom



LASCANA



Oysho



Jockey International

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Bras



Underpants



Pajamas and Tracksuits



Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Intimate Wears for each application, including

Women



Men



Kids

