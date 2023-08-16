Intimate Wellness Leader CC Wellness Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing US Companies

Win Underscores the Company's Flourishing Business and Pipeline of Innovation

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CC Wellness — a recognized leader in FDA 510(k) premarket certification and top-tier pharmaceutical company — has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

"This is a vibrant time for CC Wellness and being named to the Inc. 5000 is validation of our industry leadership in formula-driven innovation and our unrivaled R&D pipeline," CC Wellness Chief Marketing Officer Mimi Anderson said. "With a portfolio focused on diversified distribution channels and favorable category dynamics across the growing intimate and sexual wellness categories, we're poised for continued success."

The Inc. 5000 recognizes companies for their overall revenue growth over a three-year period and highlights those most successful in the economy's most dynamic segment — its innovators. Earlier this year, Inc. named CC Wellness one of the fastest-growing companies on the West Coast in the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list. In May, CC Wellness also won the Bronze Stevie® Award in the Most Innovative Company of the Year category of the 21st Annual American Business Awards®.

"Our track record in innovation is accentuated by the 25 personal lubricant FDA 510(k) certifications that we hold," Anderson added, noting that this is the most of any white label manufacturer and second only to CPG giant Reckitt.

CC Wellness specializes in the research and development of personal lubricants (Class II medical devices) as well as cosmetic, OTC, and organic products. Anderson noted 510(k) certification means the FDA agrees with the manufacturer that their device is safe and effective. Amazon and many FDM retailers now require brands to have 510(k) clearance, and CC Wellness expertise in this area offers a competitive advantage.

"We deliver expert industry experience not only to our own leading intimate wellness brands, but to a growing number of CPG multinationals, established and indie brands across Amazon, specialty retail, and FDM retail channels via our Make WAVES white label business," Anderson said. "We are helping to shape the world into a healthier place and lead the intimate wellness category into an era that celebrates shame-free intimate wellness as a pillar of health."

About CC Wellness

Founded in 2003, CC Wellness is a world-class pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of Class II medical devices as well as cosmetic, OTC, and organic products. We celebrate shame-free intimate wellness as a pillar of health and are recognized as a market leader within the category given our unrivaled technical expertise and portfolio of innovative, disruptive and high-quality brands. A leader in FDA 510(k) premarket certification and ISO-certified manufacturing, we pride ourselves on going beyond industry standards for quality and safety and use only U.S. Pharmacopeia-grade ingredients. Due to our strict testing and validation manufacturing procedures, we have never had a recall. Our company comprises two divisions:

a portfolio of highly rated consumer-facing intimate wellness and personal care brands, including #LubeLife the #1 consumer-rated personal lubricant brand on Amazon, JO the #1 intimate wellness brand in U.S. specialty retail, recently acquired Shibari one of the top-selling lubricant labels on Amazon, and Muse Health hand sanitizers.

a premium white label product and formula development service called Make WAVES, that provides turnkey and white label formula development to CPG multinationals, established, and indie brands across Amazon and other e-Commerce channels, specialty retail, and FDM (food/drug/mass) retail.

Learn more at www.ccwellness.com.

