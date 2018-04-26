intimate.io Announces Partnership With Havven Ahead of Token Sale

Due to social and institutional bias many mainstream banks and payment gateways - such as PayPal and Stripe - won't deal with workers or organisations in the adult industry. The whole adult industry is looking to cryptocurrency for a solution. That solution is the safety and reputation of intimate.io with the stability and functionality of the Havven protocol, delivering stable payments.

Having successfully hit their softcap of $5m USD, intimate.io are today pushing towards a hard cap of $16.85m USD. intimate.io are striving to serve businesses with a blockchain-based pseudonymous reputation framework to enable safe and secure transactions for an industry that has been unable to rely on traditional mechanisms of payment and identification - Havven's stablecoin (nomin token) will ensure that those transactions can take place without volatility affecting the parties.

"Havven are an amazing team with great technology. Their standout token sale this year brings them to the forefront," said Reuben Coppa CEO of intimate.io "We love that we can partner with friends that we respect from back home in Australia, but when you are rolling out a global technology solution like intimate it is the solution that really matters and Havven is a global leader."

Kain Warwick, founder of Havven, commented: "At Havven we have long believed in the power of cryptocurrency, and a stablecoin is key to delivering a payment network for the masses. intimate.io have platform partners already signed up ready to accept their tokens, and this partnership will unite Havven with a major market that is looking for improved ways to transact.

Co-founders Reuben Coppa, Leah Callon-Butler and Nathan Smale, who initially were united through their shared vision to change the adult industry for the better, are all delighted to announce the Havven partnership because both companies stand united behind the vision for functional cryptocurrency that will help drive mass scale adoption, and the adult industry could be just that use case.

The intimate.io public sale starts on 26th April, 9am GMT. To read the white paper and become part of the intimate.io movement, visit here.

ABOUT HAVVEN: Havven is a decentralised payment network where users transact directly in a price-stable cryptocurrency. Those who use the stablecoin pay fees to those who collateralise the network, compensating them for the risks of providing collateral and stability. Collateral providers control the money supply, and fees are distributed in proportion with each individual's stabilisation performance. Thus, Havven rewards suppliers of stability and charges those who demand it. For more information, please visit havven.io

ABOUT INTIMATE.IO: intimate.io is a cryptocurrency facilitating payments and trust in the multibillion dollar adult industry, making it safer and more secure for all. intimate.io provides an open, distributed trust mechanism for managing payments and reputation across all segments of industry, including interactive content, delivery, and services. For more information, please visit intimate.io

