Intimates Industry Expert Helena Kaylin Announces The Launch Of MINDD™ -- The First-Ever Wire-Free Bra Company Created Specifically For The D+ Consumer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helena Kaylin, a veteran apparel and intimates industry expert, today announced the launch of MINDD™, a direct-to-consumer wireless bra company created specifically for the D+ shopper. MINDD's debut line – The For Life Collection – will introduce the first bras designed using MINDD Tech™, the brand's proprietary, innovative fit technology system.

Kaylin formerly held executive leadership positions within some of the most iconic, global fashion and intimates brands including Victoria's Secret, Under Armour, Uniqlo, Lululemon, and Calvin Klein. She most recently served as Chief Merchandising Officer at Carbon38. Despite being on the front lines of product development for more than two decades, Kaylin grew increasingly frustrated by what she saw as a significant lack of quality bra options for the D+ shopper, especially given the significant market share this consumer represents.



Leveraging her invaluable industry experience, and fueled by her experiences as a D+ shopper herself, Kaylin created MINDD™ with one driving goal - develop innovative technology specifically addressing the needs of this consumer, and apply it expertly to the design of beautiful, comfortable, and truly supportive bras engineered specifically for women in this demographic.

Kaylin began the process by meeting face-to-face with more than 100 D+ women, collecting insight related to their bra experiences that would ultimately guide the design and technology behind MINDD™ products. "One piece of feedback that came through consistently was that D+ shoppers wanted the comfort that came with a wireless bra, but didn't feel wireless bras on the market were designed with them in mind," stated Kaylin. "Despite the fact that there are so many bra companies out there, these women felt that when it came to their D+ options, they had to either forego comfort by choosing a wire bra, or sacrifice style, typically resorting to a sports bra that, while functional, didn't make them feel beautiful."

A widely reported statistic states that approximately 80% of women are buying the wrong bra size, which Kaylin believes largely due to the lack of bras available which accurately account for a women's everchanging shape, which can fluctuate on a daily basis for a number of reasons, including stress, menstrual cycle, fatigue, etc.

With that in mind, she built MINDD™ Tech™ – a proprietary, patent-pending fit technology that addresses the significant pain points of the D+ shopper. Kaylin drew inspiration from nature, considering animals whose shell or protective structure adapted with their ever-changing shape and size. Leveraging the invaluable design insight and experience she gathered over the course of her career, she also explored various fabrics and textures women wear every day. Each textile serves a specific purpose, whether that's comfort, support, or style. MINDD™ Tech™ also identified seven specific lift zones in the design of MINDD™ bras, ensuring each area naturally adjusts to each users' body.

"I created my first prototype by cutting up and combining a handful of unexpected everyday materials, with the aim of addressing the pain points that I knew a D+ consumer experiences," stated Kaylin. "This included everything from fishnet, which easily adjusts and breathes even when our shape fluctuates, to spandex from my favorite shapewear, knowing this material makes me feel fully supported. The final product certainly wasn't the prettiest, but this exercise ultimately helped me create the technology applied to MINDD™ bras today."

All MINDD bras are wire free, and specifically designed to accommodate D+ sizes ranging from 28D – 42E / F. The For Life Lace Collection will retail at $68 and will be offered in three colors – Black Onyx, Champagne and Red Flame. MINDD™ is committed to sustainability and reducing waste, including the use of wires, glues, foams, and other non-textile materials. The brand also plans to release an additional intimates line in Q2 of 2020.

"The bra industry continues to evolve and innovate to find new ways to meet consumer needs," stated Todd Mick, Executive Director of NPD Group, a global leader in providing fashion data and analytics. "Extended sizing, including full-figure and plus sizes, is a growth opportunity for the intimate apparel market."

MINDD™ Bra Company products are available exclusively for retail at www.minddbra.com.

About MINDD™Bra Company:

Launched in 2020, MINDD is a direct-to-consumer bra company specifically engineered for the D+ shopper, founded by fashion and intimates expert Helena Kaylin. Based in Los Angeles, MINDD™introduced their inaugural line in February 2020 – The For Life Lace Collection. Additionally, the brand announced their proprietary, patent-pending fit technology called MINDD™Tech™ for optimal fit and function. All MINDD™bras are wire free. MINDD™is committed to sustainability and reducing waste by eliminating any use of wires, plastics, and foams. For more about MINDD™, visit www.MINDDBRA.com, or check out our Instagram @MINDDBra.

SOURCE MINDD™

Related Links

http://www.minddbra.com

