NEW YORK , April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, let's discuss what we can do to help our Planet heal. Why? Because global pollution is a pressing issue, and we must be transparent about it. Quit pretending, ignoring, and minding only your own business. Our planet and our homes are drowning in plastic. Take a moment to look around you. How much plastic surrounds you right now? All of this will end up in the bin, and it will take over 450 years for a single piece to decompose.

INTIMINA Flows Towards a Greener Future

Over 113 million tons of plastic end up in our oceans yearly, affecting over 700 sea species. For instance, half of the baby turtle population has some plastic in their bellies the day they are born, endangering their survival. Even though they can live up to 80 years, it is possible that soon, their population will decrease by 50% because of microplastic pollution in their bodies.

Another example is the environmental impact of traditional menstrual products. Up to 100 billion tampons and sanitary pads are discarded yearly, contributing to pollution. Did you know tampons are made of bleached cotton or rayon and might also contain dioxins, fragrances, fibers, and pesticides? These toxic ingredients are not safe for our bodies, but they are also the reason why it takes up to 6 long months for one single tampon to disintegrate! And these are just examples that underscore the urgent need for sustainable alternatives.

As we approach Earth Day on April 22nd, let's reflect on our daily habits and their environmental impact. At INTIMINA , we believe every choice matters, especially concerning intimate health. This Earth Day, let's discover how embracing sustainable practices, particularly through menstrual cups, can make a significant difference for our planet.

The menstrual cup revolutionizes how we experience menstruation, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional disposable products. Made from medical-grade silicone, these cups are reusable, reducing the immense waste of single-use menstrual products. With proper care, a single menstrual cup can last for years, significantly decreasing the environmental footprint associated with menstruation.

Menstrual cups symbolize our commitment to Mother Earth. By choosing them, we align our intimate health routines with eco-conscious values and contribute to a greener future.

Embracing sustainability goes beyond using menstrual cups; it's about fostering a mindset of environmental responsibility. Here are some additional ways to contribute to a greener future this Earth Day:

Educate and Empower: Share knowledge about sustainable menstruation with friends, family, and communities. Empower others to make informed choices that benefit both their health and the planet.

Share knowledge about sustainable menstruation with friends, family, and communities. Empower others to make informed choices that benefit both their health and the planet. Support Sustainable Brands: Choose products from companies committed to sustainability, like INTIMINA. By supporting ethical and eco-conscious brands, you advocate for a greener economy and encourage others to follow suit.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: Incorporate sustainable practices into your daily routine. Reduce waste by opting for reusable products, reuse items whenever possible, and recycle materials to minimize environmental impact.

Incorporate sustainable practices into your daily routine. Reduce waste by opting for reusable products, reuse items whenever possible, and recycle materials to minimize environmental impact. Advocate for Change: Join advocacy efforts to promote sustainable menstruation and environmental conservation. You can contribute to larger-scale initiatives that benefit the planet by raising awareness and advocating for policy changes.

Embracing sustainable menstruation practices, such as using menstrual cups, reduces waste, conserves resources, and protects the environment. Every sustainable choice we make contributes to a brighter tomorrow. Together, we can create a world where intimate health and environmental sustainability go hand in hand. Join us in flowing towards a brighter, more sustainable future for all. Cheers to a greener, grander world - Happy Earth Day!

About Intimina:

Established in 2009, Intimina is Swedish brand complete line of products for women's intimate well-being. With three care ranges – Menstrual Care, Pelvic Floor Strengthening, and Feminine Wellness – Intimina has products for women of all ages. Every product is made from the highest quality body-safe materials, and has been designed and tested with the support of a worldwide group of medical consultants and gynecologists.

