INTIMINA research reveals winter struggles as cold temperatures increase menstrual pain

As winter blankets the world in a frosty embrace, many individuals, particularly those who menstruate, grapple with unexpected challenges. Beyond the apparent battles with snow and frigid temperatures, a lesser-known struggle affects a significant portion of the population—increased menstrual pain. INTIMINA explored the connection between cold temperatures and heightened menstrual discomfort, shedding light on a topic that often remains in the shadows.

What's causing menstrual pain?

During endometrial lining shedding, the muscles inside the uterus contract to dispel all that extra blood and tissue out of the body. The menstrual cramps you feel are those muscles tightening and relaxing, compressing blood vessels within the uterus wall. That limits oxygen and blood flow to the womb, thereby triggering pain. What's more, to help the uterus and its monthly shedding of the endometrial lining, the body releases chemicals called prostaglandins, amplifying the strength of cramps and is thought to influence the extent to which pain is perceived in the brain.

The range of severity of period pain can vary enormously, from an annoying, dull ache to sharp, debilitating cramps. For most, pain is centered on the lower abdomen; it can also radiate to the lower back and hips. These widely differing symptoms affect a majority of women everywhere, and as such, we've also come up with countless ways to relieve these monthly pains.

What happens with menstrual pain during the winter?

When it's chilly outside, your body prioritises keeping the blood flowing to your brain, heart and other vital organs, which can be why your fingers and toes sometimes feel cold. As part of this process, our blood vessels become constricted, which reduces our blood flow. Some doctors think that this constricted circulation could interfere with your menstrual blood flow and consequently increase your period pain.

According to INTIMINA's survey conducted on 5083 women aged 18-45 across the UK, USA, France, Spain and Italy, many women experience changes during the winter. The winter season can affect the menstrual cycle, and 30% of respondents confirm this by saying their menstruation is more painful. For 17%, the cycle is more irregular; for 14%, it lasts longer, while for 9%, it lasts shorter.

Regarding winter's effects on the menstrual cycle, Dr Unsworth, INTIMINA's medical expert and gynaecologist, explains: "There is interesting data looking at how the seasons can affect the menstrual cycle. The survey showed how a number of women feel that menstruation is more painful, and cycle lengths change, during the winter months. There are different suggestions as to how this occurs. One theory is that cold weather leads to constriction of blood vessels, which can increase pain. Other theories include the fact that in the winter, we are less active and spend more time indoors, and this can lead to reduced mood and a worsening perception of pain."

Beyond the physiological aspects, the psychological impact of winter can contribute to increased menstrual pain. Cold weather often leads to reduced physical activity as people tend to stay indoors, limiting opportunities for exercise that can help alleviate menstrual symptoms. Moreover, the gloomy and dark atmosphere associated with winter can contribute to stress and anxiety, which are known to intensify pain perception.

Orgasms - natural painkiller

Winter equals cosiness no matter where you're in your relationship with someone else or yourself. You might be craving extra soft intimacy. The desire to feel the heat of someone else's body and the need to hunker down and hibernate. This will especially be useful if your menstruation is more painful during the winter. Period sex has always been one of the biggest taboos, even though it provides certain benefits; it can shorten menstruation and ease menstrual cramps because orgasms work as natural painkillers. And let's not forget that thanks to menstrual cups such as the Ziggy 2 Cup , period sex doesn't have to be messy. No worries at all, just a total bliss!

If you are not in the mood for intimate pain relief, you can always try light yoga poses . Contrary to the general period myth, exercise is recommended during your period as it helps to release endorphins – the body's natural painkiller – meaning light workouts can reduce period cramps and period pain. After yoga practice, you can try a relaxing bath to help relieve aches or pains and help you feel like yourself again.

While winter's charm may captivate with its snowy landscapes and festive ambiance, it's crucial to acknowledge the seasonal challenges it brings, particularly for those navigating menstrual pain. For most of us, however, pain is only usually felt for a day or two before menstruation, and for some women, the first two days after their period has started. Whilst it may not be pleasant, menstrual pain is generally a sign that our bodies are functioning properly. That may offer little solace when those monthly tell-tale aches kick in, but rest assured, it will pass, and you're certainly not alone.

