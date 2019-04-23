Intiva Health Adds American Heart Association Courses to its Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intiva Health—a company known for its free career platform for medical professionals—announced today that it has added 30 courses from the American Heart Association (AHA) to its Continuing Medical Education (CME) library.

"We're excited to offer our users an opportunity to upgrade their knowledge and skills in the areas of cardiovascular disease and stroke," said John Hartigan, Intiva Health's CEO. "This is the perfect opportunity to combine AHA's educational excellence with our all-in-one, easy-to-use career management platform."

Over half of the AHA courses in the Intiva Health platform are offered for free, with others ranging between $10 to $30. Courses range in topic from "Reducing Cardiovascular Risk in Patients with HIV - AIDS" to "Latest Insights Into Hypertension Management."

Course content is also provided by the American Stroke Association, a division of AHA.

"AHA is among the largest, most respected medical nonprofits in the world with over 33 million volunteers and this new offering furthers our mission to assist healthcare professionals in every step of their career, helping them save time and money," Hartigan said.

Intiva's courses are offered on any device in multiple formats, including video, audio and journals. After completing each course, transcripts and certificates are automatically stored in the company's secure platform, where users can access, earn, and track their CME credits.

The AHA is a joint accredited provider and provides continuing medical education courses with credits for physicians, nurses and pharmacists.

Medical professionals interested in taking AHA courses through the Intiva Health platform can sign up for free at https://secure.intivahealth.com/s/login/.

About Intiva Health

Intiva Health offers a free career-management platform for healthcare professionals. Thousands of doctors and nurses use the platform to manage credentials, take continuing education courses, find jobs, and send HIPAA-compliant messages. As the first in healthcare to use Hashgraph, Intiva Health speeds up credentialing from months to minutes, saving the industry billions, improving provider satisfaction, and enabling better patient care. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Visit IntivaHealth.com for more information.

SOURCE Intiva Health

Related Links

http://www.intivahealth.com

