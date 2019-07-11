Intiva Health Adds Thousands of Providers Through Partnership with 1st Assistant

AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intiva Health—the company known for creating Ready Doc™, the first free credential management and verification service to use Hashgraph distributed ledger technology (DLT)—announced today a partnership with credential verification organization (CVO), 1st Assistant Credentialing Services. The CVO will use Intiva Health's Ready Doc software to manage the credentials of its thousands of healthcare providers and will allow Intiva Health to offer primary source verification and payor services.

The partnership also marks the first time a CVO will use a DLT-based platform to digitally notarize credential documents. This will further demonstrate how Intiva Health's Ready Doc cuts down healthcare credentialing from weeks or even months to mere minutes.

"The relationship with 1st Assistant Credentialing Services could not be a better fit for our growing company," said Alexander Candelario, president and director of Intiva Health. "Intiva Health will now be able to offer full credentialing services, including primary source verification, in addition to its digital document management and DLT capabilities. This will truly reinvent credentialing."

By using Intiva Health's solution, 1st Assistant will no longer have to re-verify credentials every time a doctor goes to a new facility, saving the organization time and money.

"As leaders in providing cost-effective, nationwide primary source verification (PSV) and enrollment services, 1st Assistant constantly looks for innovative tools and partnerships to deliver more value to its customers," said Heidi Henderson, vice president of 1st Assistant Credentialing Services. "Using Intiva Health's Ready Doc for the benefit of our employees and our providers will help us streamline all of our processes, from collecting information to completing files."

About Intiva Health

Intiva Health offers a free credential management platform for healthcare professionals. Thousands of doctors, nurses and administrators use the platform to not only manage credentials, but also to take continuing education courses, find jobs, and buy products. As the first in healthcare to use Hashgraph, Intiva Health speeds up credentialing from months to minutes, saving the industry billions, improving provider satisfaction, and enabling better patient care. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Visit IntivaHealth.com for more information.

About 1st Assistant

1st Assistant assists all practices, facilities, specialties, and individual providers in payor credentialing, re-credentialing, and primary source verification services. The organization was launched in 2008 as a consulting business by Heidi Henderson, who has over 25 years of experience in the medical field performing billing, credentialing, and practice management. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Visit 1stCredentialing.com for more information.

