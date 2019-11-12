Intiva Health Announces New General Counsel

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intiva Health announced that Craig Reid has joined the organization as General Counsel.

He is responsible for providing legal guidance to the executive team to minimize risk and improve the efficiency of the organization.

Reid, who earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Texas at Austin School of Law, comes to Intiva Health with extensive experience in helping to grow multiple, health-related technology companies. He has held key legal roles at HNI Healthcare, Hay Compere PLLC, and K&L Gates LLP--a Top 10 international law firm.

"We're honored to have someone with Craig's knowledge and talent joining our team. His experience will help us tremendously as we continue to connect Ready Doc to new providers and medical facilities," said Alexander Candelario, president and director of Intiva Health.

"I'm excited to join the Intiva Health family. I look forward to utilizing my experience to help Intiva Health continue to grow and transform medical credentialing," said Reid.

­Reid has received numerous awards and honors from some of the most prestigious organizations in the nation. He has been named a Texas Bar Foundation Fellow, an honor which is awarded to the top lawyers in Texas, and has been recognized as one of the top lawyers under 40 by the Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers publications.

He has served in a variety of volunteer roles including president of both the Austin Symphony BATS and Hill County Conservancy EPIC, and as a member of the board of directors for The Creative Fund, a non-profit which provides funding for Austin's performing artists.

About Intiva Health

Intiva Health is reinventing health care credentialing with Ready Doc™, the first and only free credential management software that uses distributed ledger technology to create the most secure solution available on the market. Thousands of health care organizations and providers use the software to expedite the credentialing process from months to minutes, saving the industry significant time and money while reducing risk. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Visit IntivaHealth.com , Facebook or Twitter for more information.

