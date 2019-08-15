Intiva Health Releases Patent-Pending Solution That Improves Medical Practice and Provider Revenue

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intiva Health's provider credential platform, Ready Doc ™, now offers credential packaging, a new feature that enables facilities and providers to add professional documents to a secure, time-stamped digital folder that can be shared between licensed medical practitioners and healthcare facilities.

As the first and only credential management solution to use Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), Ready Doc's credential packages only have to be verified one time, allowing instant verification for each subsequent facility. The software generates a unique timestamp for every document, ensuring the file is up-to-date and unaltered.

"Accelerating credentialing is critical for the healthcare industry, and we designed Ready Doc to eliminate some of the inefficiencies that bog things down," said Robb Duke, vice president of marketing at Intiva Health. "Ready Doc streamlines the credentialing process so practices can maintain compliance, physicians can get to work sooner, and patients can get the care they need."

According to a Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) study , primary care physician salaries have increased by 10 percent over the past five years. This means physicians are losing out on even more income while they wait to start seeing patients.

Duke highlighted the impact that faster credentialing can make on provider and practice revenue. "For a physician making the average annual income of $299,000, waiting a few weeks to be credentialed would cost them around $25,000 in lost income. Waiting six months, could cost them around $150,000 in lost income."

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Intiva Health is reinventing healthcare credentialing with Ready Doc™, the first and only free credential management solution that uses distributed ledger technology. Thousands of healthcare professionals use the platform to speed up the credentialing process from months to minutes; saving the industry time and money while reducing risk. Visit IntivaHealth.com , Facebook or Twitter for more information.

