Intiva Health Wins 2018 Sandcastle Startups Challenge at World Tokenomic Forum Annual Summit

The Sandcastle Startup Challenge is a head-to-head bracket style venture challenge for blockchain-related technology startups. The challenge drew 137 competitors from 17 countries, specializing in cybersecurity, identity, infrastructure/mobility, payments and social impact. The entrants were narrowed down to 16 finalists who were invited to compete at the Annual Summit in Grand Cayman. Intiva captured the top prize by demonstrating how it is using technology to help medical professionals handle the process of credentialing more securely and efficiently.

The competition's judges included CNBC host Bonin Bough, former Chief Media and eCommerce for Mondelez International, Sebastien Henot, Director of Blockchain Innovation at Renault/Nissan and Charles Kirkconnell, CEO/Founder at Cayman Enterprise City, an economic zone located in the Cayman Islands.

"We are beyond excited to take the grand prize in such a competitive challenge. I think this win is a strong validation of our platform's potential to impact the healthcare market," said John Hartigan, Intiva's Executive Vice President of Strategic Development and Partnerships.

Intiva's platform makes it easier for licensed medical professionals and healthcare facilities to manage the burdensome tasks of credentialing, complying with continuing education requirements and job searching. The company's ReadyDoc™ credential verification solution, built on Swirlds' hashgraph distributed ledger technology, allows Intiva's users to achieve instant, secure verification, speeding up the process from months to seconds.

In April, Intiva launched the first token sale specifically directed at the licensed medical professional market. Intiva will reward the thousands of healthcare professionals, already on their platform, with tokens for engaging in various activities. For example, when a user searches for a job on the platform or uploads their credentials into the system, they will receive a token that they can then use to purchase goods and services on the platform, such as continuing medical education (CME) courses or malpractice insurance.

The Sandcastle Startups Challenge is one of the latest vehicles by which World Tokenomic Forum will materialize its purpose of helping drive the union between decentralized and centralized economic institutions. Their goal is to create a new economic order that works for all humanity, honors innovation, and secures sovereignty.

About Intiva Health

Intiva Health's mission is to aid healthcare professionals through every step of their career. Their platform completely redefines the medical credentialing and verification process to save the industry billions. Intiva sets the new standard for medical credential verification, improving the quality of healthcare for all. Intiva Health is headquartered in Austin, Texas. www.intivahealth.com | @Intivahealth.

About World Tokenomic Forum

World Tokenomic Forum is a social-enterprise think tank and premium membership consortium convening the world's leaders in cryptocurrency, government, capital markets, and technology. World Tokenomic Forum is the leading international organization for enabling public-private cooperation, economic interoperability, and innovation as we move to a new economic order in a token economy. Sandcastle Series is globally headquartered in the special economic zone of Cayman Enterprise City in Grand Cayman with World Tokenomic Forum having a North American headquarters in Scottsdale Arizona; and a satellite office in Delhi India.

