Intiveo Introduces Veo, a Trusted Approach to AI Built for Dental Practices

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Intiveo announced Veo, a growing network of AI capabilities built into the Intiveo platform, designed to help dental practices enhance patient engagement while maintaining control, transparency and trust.

While much of the industry conversation focuses on efficiency and automation, Intiveo is taking a different approach by putting practices, providers, and patients at the center of every decision.

"There's a lot of excitement around AI, but there's also understandable hesitation," said Josh DeVries, CEO and co-founder of Intiveo. "Practices aren't looking for technology that removes the human element from care, they're looking for technology that helps them strengthen it. That's why we built Veo to be transparent, configurable, and aligned with the relationships that matter most between practices and their patients. We believe AI should give practices more confidence, not less, in how they communicate and deliver care."

Built to be compliant by design and configurable by practice, Veo helps dental teams move at their own pace. Providers can clearly understand which actions are automated, which require review, and which remain entirely provider-directed. The result is an experience that feels more attentive, personal, and trustworthy for patients throughout their care journey.

The introduction of Veo marks the beginning of a long-term investment in bringing responsible AI capabilities to dental practices. As the first step in that journey, Intiveo is launching two new Veo-powered capabilities:

Suggestions – During business hours, teams can ask Veo to recommend chat templates that best match a patient conversation. Staff can send the suggested template, customize it, or dismiss it if it isn't the right fit.

Responses – Outside of business hours, practices can configure Veo to automatically respond to common patient inquiries, including new patient intake, office location details, parking information, and more.

These represent the first phase of Veo's growing network of capabilities, with additional innovations planned as Intiveo continues to help practices deliver exceptional patient experiences while maintaining the trust that sits at the heart of patient care.

About Intiveo

Intiveo is a patient engagement software platform designed to empower dental practices to enhance the patient experience. Through solutions including two-way communication, recall reminders, voice, surveys, and reputation management, Intiveo helps practices strengthen patient relationships, streamline operations, and improve outcomes. Serving more than 3,000 dental practices across North America, Intiveo enables dental teams to deliver more connected, personalized patient experiences. For more information, visit intiveo.com.

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SOURCE Intiveo